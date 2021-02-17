The 6 Best Dryer Balls of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Non-toxic dryer balls significantly reduce the chemicals in your clothes and linens compared to fabric softeners and dryer sheets. Most are reusable—claiming to last up to 1,000 loads or two to four years depending on your laundry volume. Because of this longevity, dryer balls are also less expensive than fabric softener or dryer sheets.

In general, most brands can help reduce drying time by 30 to 50 percent, reducing your energy consumption and work time. Dryer balls work by fluffing your laundry, keeping it in the stream of warm air while softening the fabric naturally. They also improve air circulation, absorb up to ten times their weight in water and prevent static cling and wrinkles. They are sold in packs of three to six. Most manufacturers recommend at least three for a medium sized load.

Here are a few of the best dryer balls on the market today: