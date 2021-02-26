Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"This leash has several safety precautions, including an extra collar to prevent the cord from snapping back."

"Made out of recycled plastic bottles, this leash comes in six colors, three widths, and three lengths."

"Lightweight leash can be clipped around your waist or turned into a padded handle for walks."

"Made from three-strand hemp rope with no dyes or chemicals, this leash is soft but strong."

Whether you want to take your dog on a walk, a run, or a fun training adventure, a good leash is key. It’s the way you communicate with your pet and keep them from taking off after a squirrel or some other fascinating distraction.

Leashes come in different lengths, widths, and materials. There are plenty of recyclable and sustainable options, but nylon leashes can also be incredibly durable. Unless your dog is a chewer and destroys it, a good leash can last forever.

Here are our picks for your buddy. Some are specifically for training or for walking two pups at once. One can be used in an impressive six configurations. They’re all popular with dog owners and we’ve personally tried many of them and can vouch for their hardiness and comfort.

What are you waiting for? Want to go for a WALK? Here are the best dog leashes: