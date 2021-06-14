The Best Dog Hiking Gear of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Long-lasting and comfortable items that will help make your outdoor adventure fun and keep your pet out of danger when you explore Mother Nature. We spoke with a dog trainer and researched the market to find the best gear for hiking with dogs.

When you hit the trails, you likely have all sorts of favorite gear. You have shoes that fit, probably a durable backpack, and other items that make the adventure safer and more enjoyable. So it makes sense that your canine trail companion would need hiking gear too.

The small bowl holds 1.5 cups of food or water and the large holds 5 cups. It comes in four colors: gray, purple, pink, and aqua. The wide bottom keeps it stable so it’s not easily knocked over and they collapse into small, flat discs that are easy to stow away.

This handy collapsible bowl easily pops open to give your dog water or food when you’re out on great adventures. It’s made from food-grade silicone with a BPA-free plastic rim. It’s dishwasher-safe, so it’s easy to clean when you get home. There’s a carabiner clip to attach it to a backpack or leash.

The kit comes with a pet first aid manual to walk you through emergency care. (It’s a good idea to read it before you hit the trails.) The pack itself is compact, waterproof, and lightweight at just 12 ounces. You might want to supplement the kit with a pair of small scissors to cut the bandages.

You hope you’ll never need it, but it’s smart to be prepared for minor cuts or accidents when your pup is in the great outdoors. This basic first aid kit has dressings, bandages, antibiotic ointment, hydrogen peroxide, antiseptic wipes, alcohol swabs, an irrigation syringe, a saline wound and eye wash, and a tool to remove ticks, splinters, and thorns.

Most sunscreens have zinc and titanium dioxides, oxybenzone, and octinoxate which some people like to avoid because of potential health dangers. This product is made of beeswax, shea butter, and a mix of oils including coconut, olive, raspberry, and hemp. It helps provide a protective layer on your pet’s nose, ears, and other exposed areas. However, one drawback is that the tin is relatively small for the price.

Most of your dog might be covering in fur, but there are often vulnerable spots such as the tip of their nose. Some breeds are more vulnerable than others to the sun’s harmful UV rays, so sunscreen can help protect them.

When you buy from the You Buy; We Donate line, a portion of sales are donated to support nature-related charities like the Jane Goodall Institute.

Bag your pet’s droppings using compostable poop bags. These are more eco-friendly than biodegradable bags which can take years to decompose. The Original Poop Bags compostable items come in all sorts of versions including rolls that fit in holders or bags with handles that tie that you can attach them to your leash or your gear. They are made in the United States of plant matter including corn, vegetable oils, and compostable polymers and they meet the ASTM D6400 standard for commercial compostability.

The lenses are impact resistant and are rated UV400, which means they block 99% to 100% of UVA and UVB rays. They also offer very good peripheral vision. The adventure goggles come in six sizes, six frame colors, and have six different types of lenses. They range from clear and smoke to red, blue, silver, and green mirror.

If your dog is careening through the woods or racing across the snow, goggles are a smart way to protect them from flying debris like rocks and sand, as well as tree limbs, insects, and harmful ultraviolet rays. Rex Specs are incredibly popular with owners of very athletic, outdoorsy dogs. They are also popular with people who have dogs that are light sensitive and need to protect their eyes from the sun.

The two included replaceable CR2016 3v lithium batteries will keep the light powered for more than 20 hours. It weighs less than a half ounce and is about 2 inches long. With the simple carabiner, you can clip it on your gear or keychain when you don’t need it on your dog’s collar.

This simple light easily snaps on and hangs from your dog’s collar, making nighttime walks easier and safer. The carabiner light cycles through six colors or leave it on the one you like. It comes in weather-resistant housing and there’s a push “on/off” switch. Keep it in soft glowing mode or switch it to flashing.

Both harnesses have lots of places to adjust for a great fit. They also have a lift-and-assist handle to help boost your dog up over creeks, crevices, or any difficult surface. There’s reflective trim for safety and it comes in three bright colors.

Ruffwear has some great harness options for outdoorsy dogs. The Flagline is an updated version of the Web Master harness ( view on REI ), which is popular with adventurous people and their pets. The Flagline is lighter and longer with an additional front clip, as well as the clip on the dog’s back.

The company’s other colorful colors are made from durable rock climbing rope. They are available in three sizes and 16 colors. Wilderdog collars are guaranteed for life, and the company donates a pound of food to shelters and rescues for every order placed.

Wilderdog makes colorful rope collars and also waterproof ones. The rubber-coated webbing repels on the waterproof choices helps repel water, dirt, and anything else your pup might encounter on the trail. It also keeps the collar from getting too smelly. The waterproof collars come in pink, teal, olive, and black and are available in three sizes.

The leash comes in six bright colors with a reflective trim. It has a padded handle and adjusts from 48 to 72 inches. It has a limited lifetime warranty.

This handy leash converts six different ways, depending on where you move the carabiner. That can come in handy on the trail or at a campsite. It can be a simple 6-foot or 3-foot standard leash, you can loop it around your waist or over your shoulder for hands-free running or walking, convert it into a tether to hitch your dog, or turn it into a double leash to walk two dogs.

“Make sure you practice and build up weight with the dog,” says certified dog trainer and animal behaviorist Susie Aga, owner of Atlanta Dog Trainer . “You can’t just strap all that stuff on the dog and go. You have to slowly build up their stamina.”

The pack is made of ripstop nylon and has four exterior pockets. Capacity obviously depends on the size, but a medium pack weighs just over a pound and holds 14.5 liters (885 cubic inches) of gear. Because of the saddle bag design, you need to make sure weight is balanced on both sides of the pack for a stable load.

This bright orange dog backpack is a favorite with campers and hikers. It has five spots where you can make adjustments to ensure a good fit and two places where you can attach the leash. There’s a padded handle for lifting your trail companion over streams or rocky terrain, and the pack has reflective trim to help for safety.

What to Consider When Shopping for Hiking Gear for Your Dog

Size and Fit

Many products like harnesses, backpacks, and goggles need a secure fit to be safe. Items just fit snuggly, but not so tight that they are uncomfortable or restrict their movement. Measure as directed and use the company’s sizing chart to determine what size product to buy. Always check the fit each time you put the item back on.

Reflective Trim

When you know you’ll be out in the early or evening hours, it’s key to have reflective material on both your and your dog. That way other hikers, drivers, and anyone else who is out won’t miss you. Many items like harnesses, collars, leashes, and backpacks have reflective trim.

FAQs

Do I need a harness for hiking with my dog?

“It depends on the terrain and it depends on the dog,” says certified dog trainer Susie Aga. On a difficult trail, a simple collar can put pressure on a dog’s neck and even do damage. Especially if your dog pulls on the leash, many harnesses can help with that. Always keep a collar on your dog with ID tags. You can switch back and forth between the harness and the leash if you need, and you always have another secure spot to clip the leash.

What should I do with poop bags while hiking with my dog?

It’s important to leave no trace when you’re hiking or camping, and that includes whatever your dog deposits after dinner. Believe it or not, some people just leave their dog’s poop on the trail or bag it up, but then leave the poop bags behind. Just toss them into your backpack or tie them to your dog’s leash and dispose of them when you get home.

What must I pack to hike with my dog, and what items are optional?

You always need a leash, a collar, and poop bags when you head out for any walk or on any hike. Add on other gear depending on where you’re going and depending on your dog. Not all dogs need goggles and sunscreen, for example. But it’s probably a good idea to pack some first aid supplies and water and a way to drink it no matter where you’re hiking.

