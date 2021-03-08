Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

When you and your buddy are heading out for a walk, using a harness is safer and more comfortable than just clipping a leash to a collar.

“Harnesses take pressure off their neck and changes where the dog gets resistance from,” says certified dog trainer and animal behaviorist Susie Aga, owner of Atlanta Dog Trainer. Harnesses give you better control and keep your dog from jerking away painfully if they see something tempting that catches their eye, like another dog or a squirrel that darts across your path.

“If your dog doesn’t pull, pretty much any harness will work,” Aga says. “Just make sure it is fitted correctly.” It has to be snug enough that it doesn’t ride up into your dog’s trachea or flop down between your dog’s legs. When in doubt, call or chat with the manufacturer or visit a trainer.

