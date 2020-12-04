The 5 Best Dog DNA Tests of 2020

Considered by many to be the gold standard of dog DNA tests, the Embark Breed & Health kit was developed by veterinarians in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. It runs your pet’s DNA against a database of more than 350 breeds using 200,000 genetic markers and screens for more than 190 genetic health conditions and traits.

This test also has a “DNA relative finder,” which lets you connect with other dogs that have also been tested with Embark that share DNA with your pup. (Long-lost puppy reunion, anyone?)

Embark says results provide “greater than 99.99 percent accuracy for most tests.” Results typically take three to five weeks. You’ll be able to see your dog’s details on a dashboard online or you can download a report. You can take that to your vet or email or call Embark’s customer service if you need help understanding your results. This is typically the priciest test, but it's the one that is often recommended by veterinarians, breeders, and rescue groups.