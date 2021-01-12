The 9 Best Dog Beds of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"For pups that are always too warm for a standard bed, this elevated one is a good solution."

Just like people, dogs can’t sleep if they’ve had a stressful day. They also can’t sleep if they’re uncomfortable. So if you don’t let your canine pal sleep in bed with you, then you want them to have a soft, cozy bed of their own.

When hunting for the best dog beds, Treehugger looked at the environmental impacts of the materials used. We searched for products that use substances like natural wool and organic cotton, and in many cases have filler made from recycled material like plastic water bottles. Several beds are also certified safe by Oeko-Tek, which means they don’t have dangerous chemicals and are safe for people and pets.

These beds are also durable. What’s the point of buying something natural if it doesn’t last? So much of the time, the most sustainable choice is the one that won't need to be frequently replaced. Reviewers also like these options because they’re tough yet comfortable and easy to clean. Finally, all these beds are very attractive.

There’s no reason your dog shouldn’t have a great-looking place to sleep with the beds below.