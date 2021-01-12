Animals Pets The 9 Best Dog Beds of 2021 Help your pup have sweet dreams By Mary Jo DiLonardo Senior Writer University of Cincinnati Mary Jo DiLonardo covers a wide range of topics focused on nature, health, science, and anything that helps make the world a better place. our editorial process Mary Jo DiLonardo Updated January 12, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Animals Wildlife Pets Animal Rights Endangered Species Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: NaturoPet Cotton & Virgin Wool Dog Bed at Amazon "This bed does everything right, From natural wool filling to organic cotton covers." Best Calming: Molly Mutt Dog Bed Cover at Amazon "Calm your pet and reuse old clothes or towels by stuffing them inside this dog duvet." Best Style: Harry Barker Grain Sack Dog Bed at Amazon "This stylish bed is made with natural dyes and recycled materials to upgrade any room." Best for Puppies: P.L.A.Y. Pet Lifestyle and You Denim Orange Lounge Bed at Wayfair "A denim bed with snuggly sides for cuddling and lots of room for sprawling pamper your puppy." Best Outdoor: NaturoPet Virgin Wool & Coco-Latex Dog Bed at Amazon "The water-resistant cover protects against moisture, sun, and scratches in this bed." Best for Large Dogs: Orvis Comfortfill-eco Couch Dog Bed at Amazon "Orvis offers a cushy line of dog beds for dogs of every size." Best for Crates: West Paw Heyday Dog Bed at Amazon "Hand-sewn in Montana, this bed is perfectly sized to fit in many crates." Best Cooling: Coolaroo The Original Elevated Pet Bed at Amazon "For pups that are always too warm for a standard bed, this elevated one is a good solution." Best Orthopedic: BarksBar Gray Orthopedic Dog Bed at Amazon "When your dog needs a little extra cushioning, this orthopedic bed does the trick." Just like people, dogs can’t sleep if they’ve had a stressful day. They also can’t sleep if they’re uncomfortable. So if you don’t let your canine pal sleep in bed with you, then you want them to have a soft, cozy bed of their own. When hunting for the best dog beds, Treehugger looked at the environmental impacts of the materials used. We searched for products that use substances like natural wool and organic cotton, and in many cases have filler made from recycled material like plastic water bottles. Several beds are also certified safe by Oeko-Tek, which means they don’t have dangerous chemicals and are safe for people and pets. These beds are also durable. What’s the point of buying something natural if it doesn’t last? So much of the time, the most sustainable choice is the one that won't need to be frequently replaced. Reviewers also like these options because they’re tough yet comfortable and easy to clean. Finally, all these beds are very attractive. There’s no reason your dog shouldn’t have a great-looking place to sleep with the beds below. Best Overall: NaturoPet Organic Cotton & Virgin Wool Orthopedic Dog Bed Buy on Amazon NaturoPet does everything right with this dog bed. It’s stuffed with a deep, comforting filling of 100 percent natural wool and encased in two sturdy organic cotton covers. The wool is humanely and sustainably harvested on local American farms, NaturoPet tells us, and is hypoallergenic and moisture wicking. The removable outer cover can be easily machine washed to keep bedding clean. While you’re washing it, the inner cover can still be used, so your pet always has a bed. The cover is breathable and repels moisture and helps your pet regulate their body temperature, so they’re never too hot or cold. All NaturoPet beds are made in the United States. They’re durable, yet comfortable enough for aging and achy pets. Best Calming: Molly Mutt Dog Bed Cover Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy Oh, how we love this idea. It’s pretty much a dog duvet bed that you stuff full of anything you don’t need in order to create your own bed. You can use old towels or blankets, but a truly great notion is to fill it with your old worn-out clothes, so that your dog smells you and isn’t anxious when you’re not around. That can calm your stressed bud and repurposes your castoffs, keeping them out of landfill. The cover is washer and dryer friendly, and withstands repeated washings easily without losing color or shape, reviewers say. The bed cover is available in lots of bright patterns and many sizes and shapes. These beds are stuffed with PlanetFill filler, made from 100 percent post-consumer certified-safe recycled plastic bottles. According to P.L.A.Y., 108 recycled bottles go into every extra-large lounge bed. The beds are covered in a durable but comfortable heavyweight cotton fabric that reviewers say withstands wash after wash. The packaging is kept very minimal. P.L.A.Y. is gold certified by Green America's Green Business Certification program. Best Outdoor: NaturoPet Virgin Wool & Coco-Latex Dog Bed Buy on Amazon NaturoPet’s outdoor model is currently undergoing a redesign to be even more supportive for senior and achy pets. It’s crafted of a layer of 100 percent natural virgin wool over a core of natural coconut coir fiber infused with natural latex. The whole thing is encased in a durable cover of organic cotton, and uses no chemicals or flame retardants. The water-resistant cover protects against moisture, sun, and scratches, so it can be used outdoors. The beds have earned the Oeko-Tex Class 1 certification, which verifies the materials are safe for human babies. Best for Crates: West Paw Heyday Dog Bed Buy on Amazon Hand-sewn in Bozeman, Montana, West Paw HeyDay beds are made in crate-friendly sizes. They’re low-profile, so they’re easy for seniors and puppies to clamber in and out of. The center is stuffed with recycled IntelliLoft, a safe eco-friendly fill made from recycled plastic bottles. The top of the bed is a textured, soft knit, and the bottom is a durable microsuede with a tucked-away zipper that won’t scratch floors or bother your pet. It comes in three earthy colors: midnight, boulder, and oatmeal. West Paw beds are certified safe by Oeko-Tex, which means they’re free of harmful chemicals and are safe for human use. They usually have egg crate foam, memory foam, or other padding to provide comfort. These materials aren’t as sustainable as organic cotton or wool, but a quality product like this one can last a long time and benefit your pet if they have special health needs. The BarksBar bed features 3.5 inches of orthopedic foam with cotton padded wall bumpers around the sides to cushion your dog’s head and neck. The cover is easy to wash, and there’s a nonstick rubber backing to keep the bed from sliding on wood or tile floors. Final Verdict Our top pick for sustainability and function is the NaturoPet Natural Dog Bed (available on Amazon). If you're shopping for puppies, consider the P.L.A.Y. Pet Lifestyle and You Denim Bed (available on Wayfair). Why Trust Treehugger? The proud mom of a border collie mix rescue dog, Mary Jo DiLonardo has fostered 30 dogs and puppies. They’ve gone through their share of dog beds and some have been very choosy. For more than 25 years, Mary Jo has covered a wide range of topics focused on nature, pets, health, science and anything that helps make the world a better place. She has spent six years with Treehugger, formerly under the Mother Nature Network brand.