Getting out into the great outdoors is one of the best things you can do for your health and wellbeing. But you may not enjoy these benefits as much you’re being attacked by biting insects like mosquitoes, fleas, ticks, gnats and flies. Whether you’re camping, working in the garden, or hosting a barbecue, nothing is more disruptive than the swatting, itchy welts and days of scratching that follow a buggy outing.

Mosquitoes, ticks and fleas also spread a wide range of diseases. Some, like Lyme disease, can stay with you long after the season has ended. However, even these insects are an important part of terrestrial and aquatic food chains. So—where possible—scientists recommend we avoid killing them and instead try to ignore or repel them, accepting that we might be annoyed or have to scratch occasionally.

Before grabbing bug spray, you might first consider changing your home environment to discourage biting insects, planting insect-repelling plants, and mixing up your own homemade repellent.

When those attempts don’t fix your insect problem, or when you're traveling in an area with a high risk of insect-borne disease, you might need more drastic measures. Unfortunately, one of the most popular approaches to repel or kill biting insects—DEET-based insect repellents—has significant drawbacks.

DEET is an acronym for an organic chemical, N,N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide. At concentrations of 30 percent or higher, DEET is considered toxic to the central nervous system. DEET sprays can damage plastic, rubber, and vinyl (bad news for you hiking and camping gear) and give off an unpleasant order.

The good news is that there are a number of alternatives to DEET bug sprays. We've researched the safest and more effective options on the market. Some of the recommendations below use Picaridin, a synthetic compound was developed by Bayer AG and is a derivative of compounds found in black pepper. Studies show that it performs as well as DEET. However, if you prefer to avoid both picaridin and DEET, check out our list of natural insect repellents.

