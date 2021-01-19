Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"This planter system fits on almost any fence or railing, thanks to an easy snap-fit design and stainless steel fasteners."

"You don’t need anything to make this box work, because it stands completely on its own."

Whether you’re trying to maximize your garden area or you’re limited on space, deck boxes and patio planters are great options. They really allow you to fill every area possible with plants, even if you don’t have space in the ground. Plus, they’re just aesthetically pleasing! Who wouldn’t want more greens or blooms filling up their living space?

Deck boxes are a great addition to small-space container gardens. For instance, these lightweight fabric container options can go on your deck or patio to fill the space in similar ways. You can mix and match as much as you want, from options that hang from the railing to free-standing structures that you can move around wherever you like or to follow the sun. You might even consider adding self-watering options to conserve water and keep your plants optimally growing.

Here are some of the best deck boxes on the market today.