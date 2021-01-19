Home & Garden Garden The 10 Best Deck Boxes, According to a Master Gardener Create a charming outdoor growing area and maximize your space with deck boxes By Stacy Tornio Updated January 19, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home & Garden Planting Guides Indoor Gardening Urban Farms Insects Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: United Products Long Rectangular Flower Pot at Amazon "Make the most of your railing space with these sturdy boxes." Best Budget: Classic Home and Garden Jameson Planter at Amazon "This affordable planter has plenty of drainage holes and is easy to use." Best Vertical: Outland Living Raised Garden Bed at Amazon "You don’t need anything to make this box work, because it stands completely on its own." Best with Trellis: Best Choice Products Wood Planter Box & Diamond Lattice Trellis at Amazon "Encourage your garden to grow vertically with this deck planter and trellis combo." Best Self-Watering: Keter Easy Grow Raised Garden Bed at Amazon "The polypropylene resin material makes this garden bed weatherproof, fade-free, and low-maintenance." Best Compact: Bloem Terra Cotta Hanging Garden Planter System at Amazon "This planter system fits on almost any fence or railing, thanks to an easy snap-fit design and stainless steel fasteners." Best with Seating: Sunnydaze Wood Outdoor Planter Box Bench with Teak Oil Finish at Amazon "Add plants and functionality to your deck with this planter that doubles as a bench." Best for Growing Herbs: VegTrug 8-Pocket Gray Herb Garden at Amazon "Always have a variety of fresh herbs on hand with this eight-pocket herb garden." Best for Adding Color & Style: Kinglake 10 Pcs Metal Iron Hanging Flower Pots at Amazon "Easily add a pop of color to a fence or railing with these hookable pots." Best Freestanding: Kinbor Raised Planter Box with Wheels at Amazon "Wheels make planter a perfect option to use both inside and outside." Whether you’re trying to maximize your garden area or you’re limited on space, deck boxes and patio planters are great options. They really allow you to fill every area possible with plants, even if you don’t have space in the ground. Plus, they’re just aesthetically pleasing! Who wouldn’t want more greens or blooms filling up their living space? Deck boxes are a great addition to small-space container gardens. For instance, these lightweight fabric container options can go on your deck or patio to fill the space in similar ways. You can mix and match as much as you want, from options that hang from the railing to free-standing structures that you can move around wherever you like or to follow the sun. You might even consider adding self-watering options to conserve water and keep your plants optimally growing. Here are some of the best deck boxes on the market today. Best Overall: United Products Long Rectangular Flower Pot Buy on Amazon This is a classic deck box, easily fitting over most railings. It includes a stabilizer component, which helps you fit it securely to round and square rails, or to a fence. This design is 22 inches wide and 7 inches tall, and it comes in a pack of two. The modern design includes color options of white, brown, or grey. The planter itself is made from recycled, PBA-free material that is lightweight, fade-resistant, and strong enough to stand up to frost. United Products has other options that vary in size, so you can mix and match as needed. If you have a lot of railing space, then you could add many square feet to your planting options! Best Budget: Classic Home and Garden Jameson Planter Buy on Amazon Here’s another classic style that is also easy on the budget. The design mimics a wooden whisky barrel with a distressed oak finish and antique pewter bands that go all the way around. It’s lightweight and has a UV coating that will keep it from fading, so the look won’t wear over time. The planter measures 24 x 10 x 8 inches, and the base is designed to fit onto either six-inch or four-inch wide railings. With plenty of drainage holes, it’s ready to use once you attach it to your railing. Just fill it with soil and plants—you’ll be all set. The 6 Best Gardening Subscription Boxes of 2021 Best Vertical: Outland Living Raised Garden Bed Buy on Amazon Vertical gardening can help maximize the number of plant you can grow in a small footprint. You don’t need anything to make this deck box work because it’ll completely stand on its own. Just set it up (no power tools needed), and then you’ll have four layers ready for herbs, veggies, or flowers. Each bin is 22 inches long, so you’re adding quite a bit of space when it’s all said and done. The planters are made from polypropylene material, making them food-safe because they’ll be free of BPA, lead, and mercury. The design includes a great draining system, allowing you to conserve as you water from the top down. The bins even rotate, to help you gather as much runover water as possible. You can choose from green, brown, or grey in this design. Best with Trellis: Best Choice Products Wood Planter Box & Diamond Lattice Trellis Buy on Amazon Another way to encourage your garden to grow vertically is with this deck planter and trellis combo. First of all, it’s on wheels, allowing you to easily roll it anywhere you want, whether that’s moving it to morning/afternoon sun or just rolling it from outside to inside from one season to the next. A good trellis can also help add privacy to your space. The box is 10 inches deep, giving you plenty of space to grow most plants. Then the 48-inch trellis will give your plants room to climb. Constructed from fir wood with a protective walnut finish, it's weather and rot-resistant. You could use it to grow your favorite vining flower, or even consider peas or cucumbers. It truly makes a great staple piece for your deck or patio. Best Self-Watering: Keter Easy Grow 31.7 Gallon Raised Garden Bed Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Want to add more growing space but don’t have anywhere else to go? This free-standing option in a rattan pattern is perfect for any indoor or outdoor space. It has a genius self-watering system that pretty much tells you when to add more water. At 44 inches wide and nearly 20 inches deep, you’ll have about 30 gallons to work with. This makes it one of the largest deck options available, big enough to grow an entire herb garden or veggies like peppers and tomatoes. The polypropylene resin material makes it weatherproof, fade-free, and low-maintenance. It’s the perfect staple gardening piece you know you’ll have for years. Best Compact: Bloem Terra Cotta Hanging Garden Planter System Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Home Depot This genius little system gives you lots of options, since you can grow both down and across. The containers have an easy snap-fit design and stainless steel fasteners, so you’ll be able to make these work on almost any fence or railing system. There’s even a self-watering component, allowing you to conserve water. You can buy these in a pack of three or six, in both a traditional terra cotta color, classic black, or rich chocolate. Each one is approximately 8.5 x 12.25 x 13 inches, making them great options for annuals or herbs. Best with Seating: Sunnydaze Meranti Wood Outdoor Planter Box Bench with Teak Oil Finish Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot Add plants and functionality to your deck or patio with this set of planter boxes that double as a bench. The meranti wood has a teak oil finish, which will withstand weather and people—it’ll hold up to 330 pounds. When you put it together (everything you need is included in the box), the entire piece measures 68.5 inches long. This planter box also comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty, so you can feel good about your purchase. One thing to note: the base of the planter boxes is open, so you'll need an addition pot or planter to fit inside. Best for Growing Herbs: VegTrug 8-Pocket Gray Herb Garden Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Home Depot This gorgeous pocket herb planter is a cook’s dream because there’s always quick and easy access to fresh herbs. The design has eight separate squares, allowing you to easily divide and label your favorites. It comes with pre-formed liners, so they are simple and convenient to replace as you move from one herb to the next. The planter is made from plantation cedar, which is also a good insulator, so you’ll know you have a solid design that will last for years. The 7 Best Herb Garden Kits of 2021 Best for Adding Color & Style: Kinglake 10 Pcs Metal Iron Hanging Flower Pots Buy on Amazon This set of pots is a gardener’s gift waiting to happen. They might be small (only about 4 inches wide and tall), but they are so colorful and adorable. Line them up all together with your favorite flowers or herbs, and they’ll make a great statement piece. Or scatter them all around to add color in every corner. They already have drainage holes, so you won't have to worry about your plant getting their feet too wet. Then the hooks make them easy to add to a deck, railing, or fence. Best Freestanding: Kinbor Raised Planter Box with Wheels Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart If you're looking for a planter box on wheels, and this one is another great option. It has an awesome storage shelf along the bottom, a great design for easy drainage, and two wheels so you can easily move it wherever you want. Made from steel, it sits around 41 inches wide, 14 inches deep, and 32 inches high. It’s another perfect option for using both inside and outside. You could even use it for seed starting indoors, and move it out as the weather warms up. The 8 Best Outdoor Compost Tumblers and Bins of 2021 Final Verdict Our top pick for the all-around best deck box is the United Products Long Rectangular Flower Pot (available from Amazon). If you're looking for something freestanding, consider the self-water Keter Easy Grow Raised Garden Bed (available from Walmart). Why Trust Treehugger? Author Stacy Tornio is both a Master Gardener and a Master Naturalist. She's written award-winning books about nature and gardening, and published articles on gardening for over ten years.