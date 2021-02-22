Home & Garden Garden The 10 Best Containers for Small Gardens of 2021 These containers will help you make the most of any space By Stacy Tornio Writer University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee University of Oklahoma Tornio has authored more than 15 books about nature, gardening, and getting kids outside. our editorial process Stacy Tornio Updated February 22, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home & Garden Planting Guides Indoor Gardening Urban Farms Insects Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Aivituvin Vertical Raised Garden Bed at Amazon "This vertical garden bed gives you four separate planter boxes to work with." Best Tower: Burpee The Garden Tower 2 at Burpee.com "This tower is truly one of the best because it doubles as a composting unit. " Best Grow Bag: Snoky 10 Gallon Plant Grow Bags at Amazon "When you’re done growing for the season, just fold up these bags and store." Best Wall Planter: VIVOSUN Vertical Wall Garden Planter at Amazon "Made from environmentally-friendly felt cloth, this pocket planter is easy to install on any fence or wall." Just because you have a small space doesn’t mean you can’t have a great garden. By using containers with clever, efficient designs, you’ll have lots of growing options, whether you’re into veggies, herbs, flowers, or all of the above. With gardening in small spaces, it really is important to make the most out of every inch. Often, this means growing up and in layers as much as possible. There are definite benefits to this. By planting in a small space, especially vertically, it creates a really gorgeous aesthetic. You’re able to create your own little secret garden without spending a fortune or taking up a lot of time. In fact with the right containers, you can probably have a pretty amazing setup in a single weekend. Here are the best containers for small gardens that can help you transform your space. Best Overall: Aivituvin Vertical Raised Garden Bed with 4 Containers Buy on Amazon Buy on Aivituvin.com You’ll gain so much growing space with this raised garden bed, giving you four separate planter boxes to work with. The bottom of the box (almost six square feet) is open, allowing you to grow directly in an existing garden or create a new space on a deck or patio. This option is especially handy if you tend to have issues with ground pests. Then with the other three boxes, the entire piece stands 57 inches tall. The planter is made from fir wood and has eco-friendly brown paint. It also comes with four non-toxic garden liners, which will extend the life of the wood. It’s a piece you’ll have in your garden for many years to come. Best Budget: Trumilu Stackable Planter Vertical Garden Buy on Amazon You’ll love growing flowers or herbs in this stackable container. It comes as a five-tiered system, with each tier having three planting pots—so 15 planting spots total and black liner pots are included. Each one is 12.5 inches wide, and when fully stacked, it’s 24 inches tall. The pots look like terra cotta but are more lightweight, made from a food-safe polypropylene plastic that is also heat-resistant. You can leave the planter sitting or hang it with the included materials. You really get a lot of bang for your buck for this one. Best All-in-One System: FOYUEE Garden Bed On Wheels Buy on Amazon Store your supplies, grow some plants, and move it around as much as you need with this planter box on wheels. The ergonomic design eliminates a lot of bending or kneeling. The cart is made from galvanized steel, which includes an anti-rust coating. The middle of the cart has a drainage hole and water line to keep it from clogging up. Since it’s on wheels, this unit is easy to use both indoors or out. It would be perfect to use for starting seeds, and then just roll it outside when you’re ready. The Best Herb Garden Kits According to a Master Gardener Best Hanging Planter: Terrain Sphere Hanging Basket Buy on Shopterrain.com All hanging baskets are going to be good space-savers, and these are unique as well. Made by hand in California, these solid steel baskets have extra deep planting areas. This means your soil and plants won’t dry out as quickly, so less watering overall! You’ll find multiple size options, ranging from 11 inches to 28 inches. You might spend more for a unique, quality hanging basket like this, but it’ll be well worth it in the long run—both for conserving water and the overall longevity of the planter. By the way, this company also makes a great little hanging terrarium (view on Terrain). Best Freestanding: WeGuard 5-Levels Raised Garden Bed Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot For those who need something that is completely free standing, this tiered planter is perfect. You’ll get five levels total, which are all detachable to allow you to plant, move things around, and drain water as needed. The frame of this unit is made from steel-coated iron metal that is rustproof and water-resistant. This is actually a really popular design and some places even have it in different colors (like this teal one available from Amazon). It will definitely help you maximize a porch, patio, or deck space. Best Self-Watering: Keter Urban Bloomer 12.7 Gallon Raised Garden Bed Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Wayfair We love self-watering planters, which let gardeners worry less about watering all the time. This container is approximately 32 inches long, 14 inches wide, and 30 inches tall. Plus there’s a shelf along the bottom for storage. The unit comes with a built-in water gauge that will tell you when your plants are in need, thanks to the water reservoir system. It comes with a seed-sprouting tray, so it’s perfect to get started growing in spring. It works well for growing veggies, herbs, or flowers. Best for Patio Gardening: EMSCO GROUP 20-in W x 24-in L x 10-in H Raised Garden Bed Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot Buy on Lowe's Here’s another self-watering container, and this one is on wheels. The 2-gallon watering system along the bottom of the planter will keep your plants evenly watered for days. Since it’s on casters, you can roll this around as needed, which can especially come in handy if you don’t have a lot of sun and need to move things around. You can feel good knowing the piece is made from a resin that is long-lasting, food-safe, and chemically inactive. It’s perfect for a patio veggie garden or herbs. 10 Deck Boxes to Maximize Your Garden Space Best Tower: Burpee The Garden Tower 2 Buy on Burpee.com There are a lot of tower systems on the market, and this one is truly one of the best because it doubles as a composting unit. Once it’s all together (it’ll sit at 25 inches wide x 44 inches tall), you’ll be able to grow up to 50 plants in a single place. Then there’s a vertical compost tube, which you can use to add kitchen scraps throughout the season. You’ll want to add about half a cup of worms to the unit as well. Since this container is also a vermicomposting design, the worms are the ones that will do the work to turn your scraps into nutrient-rich soil. What a cool way to get more out of your space and have less waste! Best Grow Bag: Snoky 10 Gallon Plant Grow Bags Buy on Amazon Grow bags have been around for years and are a popular way to create garden space when you have none. They are especially popular with gardeners who want to grow root veggies but don’t have good or deep soil. This three pack of grow bags sit at nearly 14 inches wide x 16 inches tall. The bags have handles, so they’re easy to move around, and they even have a visualization window that rolls up so you can see what’s happening under the soil. When you’re done growing for the season, just fold them up and store, further helping to maximize your space. Best Wall Planter: VIVOSUN Vertical Wall Garden Planter Buy on Amazon Made from environmentally-friendly felt cloth, this pocket planter is easy to install on any fence or wall. The planter is nearly 12 inches wide x 45 inches long, and the pockets are extra deep to hold plants better. The back is waterproof, and the entire thing is UV resistant. This planter is the perfect way to truly turn any surface into a growing area. Final Verdict The Aivituvin Vertical Raised Garden Bed (view at Amazon) is both beautiful and resourceful, adding a lot more growing space to your backyard, deck, or patio. For a container that doubles as a garden cart, check out the FOYUEE Raised Planter Box (view at Amazon). It's the perfect solution for gardening both inside and out.