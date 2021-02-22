Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"When you’re done growing for the season, just fold up these bags and store."

"This tower is truly one of the best because it doubles as a composting unit. "

"The unit comes with a built-in water gauge that will tell you when your plants are in need, thanks to the water reservoir system."

"For those who need something that is completely free standing, this tiered planter is perfect."

"All hanging baskets are going to be good space-savers, and these are unique as well."

"Store your supplies, grow some plants, and move it around as much as you need with this planter box on wheels."

Just because you have a small space doesn’t mean you can’t have a great garden. By using containers with clever, efficient designs, you’ll have lots of growing options, whether you’re into veggies, herbs, flowers, or all of the above.

With gardening in small spaces, it really is important to make the most out of every inch. Often, this means growing up and in layers as much as possible. There are definite benefits to this. By planting in a small space, especially vertically, it creates a really gorgeous aesthetic. You’re able to create your own little secret garden without spending a fortune or taking up a lot of time. In fact with the right containers, you can probably have a pretty amazing setup in a single weekend.

Here are the best containers for small gardens that can help you transform your space.