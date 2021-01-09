Wellness Clean Beauty The 9 Best Conditioner Bars of 2021 Conditioner bars limit plastic waste and are great for travel By Amanda Ogle Amanda Ogle is a freelance writer and editor covering sustainability, health, travel, food, and lifestyle topics. our editorial process Amanda Ogle Updated January 09, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Wellness Health & Well-being Clean Beauty Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: The Earthling Co. Conditioner Bars at Theearthlingco.com "The Earthling Co. gives you plenty of variety while keeping sustainability top of mind." Best Shampoo and Conditioner: Lush Avocado Co-Wash at Lushusa.com "Lush’s Avocado Co-Wash is great for defining curls and keeping frizz at bay." Best for Damaged Hair: Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve Co. Butter Bar Conditioner at Chagrinvalleysoapandsalve.com "A cross between a lotion and shampoo, this bar is the just the right amount of hydration." Best for Curly Hair: Bar None Hydrating Conditioner Bar at Bar-none.co "Packed with moisture-locking ingredients like coconut and shea butter, this conditioner bar softens hair and tames frizz." Best for Fine Hair: Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Shampoo and Conditioner Bar at Amazon "Coconut water combined with mimosa flower leaves you with strong, balanced strands." Best for Oily Hair: Unwrapped Life Stimulator Conditioner Bar at Packagefreeshop.com "The French clay in this conditioner bar acts as a sponge and 'drinks' oils and impurities." Best for Color-Treated Hair: HiBar Maintain Conditioner at Amazon "Protect your colored strands with this refreshing conditioner with a no-slip grip." Best for Dandruff: Beauty and the Bees Tasmanian Real Beer Conditioner Bar at Amazon "The beer in this bar helps hair become bouncy, shiny, voluminous, and flake-free." Best for Dry Hair: Ethique Too Delicious Conditioner at Amazon "From the beginning, Ethique has committed to vegan and cruelty-free products." If you're looking to make the switch to shampoo bars, you may also want to add conditioner into the mix. Conditioner bars go hand in hand with shampoo bars and come in many varieties for all hair types. Besides being good for your hair, conditioner bars are cost effective, typically lasting much longer than a typical bottle of liquid conditioner. Bar shampoos and conditioners tend to be better for climate change too, because they weigh less and use less energy to ship than liquid hair products. Another perk? Conditioner bars save coveted shower space and are great for the environment. Currently, about eight million metric tons of plastics end up in the ocean every year. Conditioner bars help reduce plastic waste, because many come in recycled paper, eco-friendly paper boxes, or even package-free. Conditioner bars are also great for travel, as you don’t have to worry about exceeding the liquid-ounces limit or a leaky bottle. Check out our suggestions on the best conditioner bars below, all of which are made with natural, safe ingredients. Best Overall: The Earthling Co. Conditioner Bars Buy on Theearthlingco.com With seven scent options and four gluten-free scented options, The Earthling Co. gives you plenty of variety while keeping sustainability top of mind. Great for all hair types, these bars are plant-based, made in the United States, and plastic-free. One bar typically lasts anywhere from 50 to 75 or more washes and contains no fillers, silicones, parabens, sodium lauryl sulphate, or preservatives. Popular scents are the Citrus Sun bars and Vanilla Coconut, and all bars are made with natural oils to enrich your hair with vitamins. The Earthling Co. ships items in 100 percent recycled, biodegradable, or compostable boxes, and part of the company’s profits are donated to different environmental nonprofits every year. Best Shampoo and Conditioner: Lush Avocado Co-Wash Buy on Lushusa.com It’s creamy, hydrating, and washes and conditions all in one step. Lush’s Avocado Co-Wash is great for defining curls and keeping frizz at bay, and its bergamot scent (made from bergamot oil) is a cheerful, fruity mood lifter. Made with avocados, cupuaçu butter, fair-trade organic cocoa butter, and cider vinegar, this bar moisturizes and shines without stripping out natural oils. Pinch off a chunk of the bar and work it into a lather in your hands, or run the bar over wet hair and let it do its magic for clean, shiny, nourished locks. The 9 Best Shampoo Bars of 2021 Best for Damaged Hair: Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve Co. Butter Bar Conditioner Buy on Chagrinvalleysoapandsalve.com Made to be a cross between a lotion bar and a shampoo bar, this conditioner bar is the just the right amount of hydration. After shampooing, apply the conditioner bar to the driest areas of the hair strand–like ends–to help with frizz. Babassu oil, coconut oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter provide moisture, while coconut milk helps to soothe dry scalps and manage frizz. This bar is free of sulfates, silicone, and parabens, and comes in green packaging. It has earned an impressive array of third-party certifications, including one from the Rainforest Alliance. Want to try before making the commitment? Chagrin Valley offers this bar in a 1.7 ounce sample size. Best for Curly Hair: Bar None Hydrating Conditioner Bar Buy on Bar-none.co Buy on Urban Outfitters Packed with moisture-locking ingredients like coconut and shea butter, the Bar None conditioner bar helps soften hair and tame frizz while adding shine and silkiness. Reviewers have called the bar a “game changer” and the “bomb dot com” and said that it left their curls more defined, nourished, and healthy. Added bonuses: The plastic-free packaging is compostable, and a commitment to naturally-derived ingredients means you’ll only find a cruelty-free, vegan bar with no parabens or SLS. Best for Fine Hair: Love Beauty and Planet 2 in 1 Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Shampoo and Conditioner Bar Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Yes, technically this is a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner bar, but for those with fine hair that tends to fall flat and look a bit greasy, this is the bar for you. Organic coconut water combined with mimosa flower moisturizes hair and leaves you with strong, balanced strands. Fine-hair fans love it for the added volume, and environmental advocates will love it for its clean ingredients: organic coconut oil, ethically-sourced mimosa flower, and naturally-sourced coconut water. It leaves out many of the ingredients people have concerns about: silicones, parabens, dyes, and sulfate cleansers. Love Beauty and Planet products are affordable and widely available at drugstores. Best for Oily Hair: Unwrapped Life Stimulator Conditioner Bar Buy on Packagefreeshop.com The French clay in this conditioner bar acts as a sponge and “drinks” oils and impurities from the scalp and hair while also toning. Matcha green tea provides antioxidant powers and helps stimulate the scalp by harboring fresh blood to damaged skin cells, which aids in hair repair. Eucalyptus and cedar wood aromas are blended in with almond oil and shea and cocoa butters, and one bar is about the equivalent of two 16-ounce bottles of liquid conditioner. This bar is great for color-treated hair and is shipped with zero plastic, meaning another win for Mother Earth. Good to know: Unwrapped Life does not accept returns due to the environmental impact of reverse shipping. Customers are encouraged to reach out with questions and read product descriptions and ingredient lists before making a purchase. Best for Color-Treated Hair: HiBar Maintain Conditioner Buy on Amazon Buy on Grove.co We found that HiBAR will leave hair feeling soft and manageable. "The good results were immediately obvious," reports Katharine Martinko, who tested this bar. "My hair was extremely soft, thoroughly clean, and not frizzy at all." This conditioner bar is 100 percent safe for color-treated hair, and does not contain sulfates, silicone, or phthalates. Essential oils like lime, orange, lemon, grapefruit, and ginger root oils give the bar a fresh, citrus aroma that isn’t too overpowering. Fans love the shape of the bar, which helps provide a no-slip grip, and enjoy the company’s commitment to cruelty-free products. Best for Dandruff: Beauty and the Bees Tasmanian Real Beer Conditioner Bar Buy on Amazon Buy on Etsy Surprisingly, one of the best natural treatments for dandruff is beer. Due to its high vitamin B and yeast content, beer helps hair become bouncy, shiny, voluminous, and flake-free. Beauty and the Bees is raising a glass–er, a bar–to this with its beer conditioner bar. Using beer brewed naturally from small breweries in Tasmania, Australia, this conditioner bar moisturizes and conditions without leaving hair heavy. Leatherwood beeswax, honey, mango butter, and Tasmanian hop-infused certified-organic raw coconut oil provide nourishing essential oils as well, leaving hair full of bounce without weighing it down. One caveat: If you're a vegan who chooses not to use beeswax or honey, this product is not for you. Best for Dry Hair: Ethique Too Delicious Conditioner Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Com.au No stranger to the conditioner bar game, Ethique offers multiple options based on your hair type. Added bonus? From the beginning, Ethique has committed to vegan and cruelty-free products, which means that not only does Ethique not test on animals, but it only uses ingredients that have not been tested on animals or that are derived from animals. Ethique is triple-certified cruelty-free and vegan by CCF AU and PETA. The company steers clear from palm oil and palm-oil derivatives, an ingredient used across the beauty industry but is associated with tropical forest destruction. Try the Ethique The Guardian for normal to dry hair or the Too Delicious bar for intense hydration, or the Tone It Down bar for blond or silver hair. The 9 Best Natural Deodorants of 2021 Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger wants to help our readers live more sustainably by recommending the best green products available. Amanda Ogle has written for National Geographic, Travel + Leisure, OZY, Women's Health, Greatist, and other publications. She loves writing about sustainability and believes it is important that we all strive to be as environmentally friendly as we can. Before going freelance, Amanda was an editor at American Way magazine and has been tackling the freelance world since 2016.