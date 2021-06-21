The 7 Best Concentrated Cleaning Products of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Dr. Bronner's liquid soap can be used for everything from washing hands, dishes and windows to mopping, laundry and bathrooms.

For more than 30 years, the company has been producing plant-based products with zero synthetic fragrances or dyes.

This kit contains everything you need for cleaning every room of the house.

Want to ditch all your cleaners with one? This multi-tasking concentrate is the answer.

If you’re looking to reduce the number of single-use plastics and harsh chemicals used in your home, cleaning products are a great way to start. In recent years, many companies have introduced a new generation of concentrated products in reusable and/or recyclable containers with refills available in liquid or tablet form. You simply add tap water to a sprayer or pump bottle, and you’re ready to tackle messes all over the house. This also reduces the amount of planet-heating emissions associated with transportation, because you're not shipping as much water.

Many products are multi-purpose so you don’t need to buy a ton of different cleaners that pile up under the kitchen sink. Many companies offer subscription services, so you can choose what you want and when it should be shipped to you, and often come at a discount. Another plus? Concentrated products generally save you money because a little goes a long way.

Ahead, our top picks for the best concentrated cleaning products: