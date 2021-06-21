Home & Garden Home The 7 Best Concentrated Cleaning Products of 2021 Cleaning is a breeze with these powerful, concentrated cleaners. By Arricca SanSone Arricca SanSone is a health and lifestyle writer, specializing in home, shelter, and gardening. She has written for Dotdash since May 2019. our editorial process Arricca SanSone Updated June 21, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Natural Cleaning Pest Control DIY Family Green Living Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Multi-purpose: Branch Basics The Concentrate at Branchbasics.com Want to ditch all your cleaners with one? This multi-tasking concentrate is the answer. Best Kit: Supernatural Cleaning Starter Set at Supernatural.com This kit contains everything you need for cleaning every room of the house. Best Glass Cleaner: Grove Co. Glass Cleaner Concentrate at Grove.co Enjoy streak-free windows and amazing, fresh scent with this glass cleaner. Best Laundry Detergent: Seventh Generation Ultra Concentrated Lavender Laundry Detergent at Walmart For more than 30 years, the company has been producing plant-based products with zero synthetic fragrances or dyes. Best Dish Soap: Cleancult Liquid Dish Soap Refill at Amazon A little goes a long way to cut through grease with this coconut-powered soap. Best Hand Soap: Blueland Hand Soap Duo at Blueland.com This reasonably-priced product comes with two attractive glass pump bottles and refills. Best Budget: Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Soap at Amazon Dr. Bronner's liquid soap can be used for everything from washing hands, dishes and windows to mopping, laundry and bathrooms. If you’re looking to reduce the number of single-use plastics and harsh chemicals used in your home, cleaning products are a great way to start. In recent years, many companies have introduced a new generation of concentrated products in reusable and/or recyclable containers with refills available in liquid or tablet form. You simply add tap water to a sprayer or pump bottle, and you’re ready to tackle messes all over the house. This also reduces the amount of planet-heating emissions associated with transportation, because you're not shipping as much water. Many products are multi-purpose so you don’t need to buy a ton of different cleaners that pile up under the kitchen sink. Many companies offer subscription services, so you can choose what you want and when it should be shipped to you, and often come at a discount. Another plus? Concentrated products generally save you money because a little goes a long way. Ahead, our top picks for the best concentrated cleaning products: Best Multi-purpose: Branch Basics The Concentrate Buy On Branchbasics.com Want to ditch all your cleaners with one? This versatile multi-tasking concentrate is the answer. Mix it in a spray bottle for counters and bathrooms, in pump bottles as a foaming hand wash, or as a detergent, stain-buster, or floor cleaner. You can purchase the recyclable plastic or glass bottles or use your own; there’s also a 10% discount on subscription orders. There’s even a trial size for a few bucks so you can try it out before committing. Branch Basics' products carry the Made Safe seal, which certifies they’re made without the use of toxic chemicals. Best Kit: Supernatural Cleaning Starter Set Buy On Supernatural.com This kit contains everything you need for cleaning every room of the house. The set comes with four glass spray bottles and four starter glass vials of cleaners for glass and mirrors; counters and granite; bath and tile; wood and floors. The products are Leaping Bunny certified and made with USDA certified organic essential oils such as fir, eucalyptus, and grapefruit. Two trees are planted for every order to offset the carbon emissions of shipping. Sign up for the subscription service and get 10% off subsequent orders, and there’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t love the products. Best Glass Cleaner: Grove Co. Glass Cleaner Concentrate Buy On Grove.co Packaged in recyclable glass and paper, this concentrated comes in unscented or scented options, such as lavender and thyme, which are made from essential oils and no synthetics. You can shop for Grove products online, or pick up them up at your local Target. The company is certified Cruelty Free by Leaping Bunny and is a Certified B corporation with carbon neutral shipping and facilities. Grove is also plastic-neutral, diverting the same amount of plastic from the ocean for every ounce of plastic in its products; and its goal is to be 100% plastic-free by 2025. The cleaner leaves windows and mirrors streak-free and has an amazing, fresh scent. Best Laundry Detergent: Seventh Generation EasyDose Ultra Concentrated Lavender Laundry Detergent Buy On Walmart Buy On Thrive Market Buy On Amazon The 23.1-ounce bottle washes 66 loads and has a cap that measures out the correct amount of detergent when you turn the bottle upside down and squeeze. The detergent comes in unscented, lavender, alpine, and tropical scents. For more than 30 years, Seventh Generation has been producing plant-based products with zero synthetic fragrances or dyes, and products are Leaping Bunny, Safer Choice, and USDA Biobased certified. You can find Seventh Generation products at a range of retailers if you don't want to wait for shipping. It has a mild scent, and we love the fact that so little product is needed per load, although the dosing cap is a little tricky to use until you get accustomed to it. The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergents of 2021 Best Dish Soap: Cleancult Liquid Dish Soap Refill Buy On Amazon Buy On Cleancult.com Buy On Kohls.com The 32-ounce refill comes in a recyclable paper carton with a plant-based recyclable cap. It’s available in four scents including sage, honeysuckle, grapefruit basil, and lemongrass. It can be poured into the company's attractive pump bottle, sold separately, or used in your own bottle. This dish soap does a great job with greasy cleanups and you hardly need to use any so it lasts a long time. The company is carbon-neutral and will take back cartons free if your local recycler doesn’t accept them. The rectangular boxes also ship more efficiently, which the company says helps them reduce the number of trucks needed to deliver its products. The 8 Best Eco-friendly Dish Soaps of 2021 Best Hand Soap: Blueland Hand Soap Duo Buy On Blueland.com Buy On The Container Store This reasonably-priced product comes with two attractive glass pump bottles and refills (which are in tablet form) come in compostable paper in three different scents. All packaging is recyclable, compostable or both, and the company will be Climate Neutral Certified this year. Blueland's cleaning products are formulated without dyes, phosphates, chlorine, parabens, or phthalates. The company also makes concentrated dish soaps, laundry detergent tabs, and sprays. Best Budget: Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Soap Buy On Amazon Buy On Drbronner.com Buy On Target Way back in the 60s, the founder of this company was interested in making soap from natural products with no synthetic ingredients. The company line has expanded but this original liquid soap product can be used for everything from washing hands, dishes and windows to mopping, laundry and bathrooms. The company is a Certified B corporation, and its products are Leaping Bunny and USDA Organic Certified as well. Dr. Bronner's is a Treehugger staff favorite for its versatility and because it’s not harsh on sensitive skin. Final Verdict If you’re looking for a single concentrated produce that can be made into many different types of cleaners, consider the Branch Basics Concentrate (view on BranchBasics.com). If you prefer a kit that includes all the bottles and different formulas for different surfaces, then you may prefer the Supernatural Cleaning Starter Set (view on Supernatural.com). What to Look for in a Concentrated Cleaning Product Shopping can be a little confusing because there’s not a lot of regulation on the terminology you’ll find on cleaning product labels. For example, “natural” can mean that all — or only some — of the ingredients come from plants or minerals rather than petroleum. Ditto for the word “non-toxic,” which has no standard definition in the cleaning industry. Your best bet is to look for seals which show products have been tested and certified by independent third-party organizations that examine a company’s ingredients and environmental impact, such as: · Leaping Bunny, which certifies products are cruelty-free of animal testing at all stages of development · Safer Choice (formerly US EPA Design for the Environment), which reviews products to ensure they work well and that ingredients meet safety criteria for health and the environment · Climate Neutral Certified means a company is committed to offsetting and reducing their carbon emissions · USDA Certified Organic indicates a company uses materials that foster resource recycling and protect soil and water · USDA Certified Biobased Product, which shows products have replaced fossil-fuel based ingredients with bio-based ones · Certified B Corporation means a company has been evaluated for strict social, environmental performance, accountability and transparency Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger wants to help readers find the best products that have the least impact on health and the environment. Arricca SanSone specializes in writing about home, shelter, and gardening. The Best Alternatives to Paper Towels