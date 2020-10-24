The 6 Best Composting Toilets of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"It's a low-profile unit designed for seasonal use for up to three adults or for one adult for residential use."

"This toilet separates urine and solid waste in order to reduce smell and the volume that must be handled."

Composting toilets get the job done, whether you’re off-grid on a boat or cabin, enjoying the freedom of living in a tiny house, or want to upgrade your old water-hog traditional toilet. They use little or no water and don’t require hookup to a sewer system, so they work by letting the natural process of aerobic decomposition occur.

Some are installed permanently with a vent to the outdoors, while others are portable so they’re easier to set up and can be moved to another location if need be. While many people build their own with the "humanure" system (also known as the bucket-and-sawdust method), there are also some great options on the market that offer convenience and less mess.

While there’s no organization that sets functional requirements for these products, some manufacturers seek NSF International certification, an independent organization that verifies consumer products meet basic standards such as being odor-free and able to handle the advertised capacity. Ahead, the best composting toilets available.