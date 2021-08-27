Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Where there are dogs, there is poop.

Perhaps you’ve seen bags of dog poop when you walk around your neighborhood or out on the trails. Some people might leave the sacks behind, planning to pick them up later. Others might use biodegradable bags and mistakenly think the sacks will quickly decompose.

But “biodegradable” doesn’t really mean much; it’s just a marketing term without a legal definition. One 2019 study found that bags marked biodegradable lasted in soil, submerged in seawater, and out in the open air for three years or more.

That’s why researchers say compostable bags are a more eco-friendly option. They’re usually made of plant starch and contain no plastics, so they dissolve much more quickly. In the same study, compostable bags dissolved in water in three months instead of three years. If you’re used to standard bags, you might notice these feel a little bit thinner and they don’t have an added fragrance to disguise the normal doggy smell. Compostable bags also are more expensive than standard poop bags, but there’s the environmental tradeoff.



We had more than a dozen dogs and owners test four compostable dog poop bags and one foldable paper. Here’s what they thought were the best.