The 3 Best Compost Machines of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Its stainless finish is attractive enough to blend in with the rest of your kitchen.

It’s a sad fact, but food waste is a major issue around the world. From banana peels to spoiled leftovers, it adds up more quickly than you might think. In fact, the EPA estimates that 42.8 million tons of food waste ended up in landfills or combustion facilities in 2018, the most recent year for which we have data.

But reducing food waste isn’t always easy. Composting it is a great option, but not everyone has a home with space to accommodate a traditional compost bin. Depending on environmental conditions and what you add to the pile, composting can take months to a year to break down into a usable form.

In many other countries where living space is at a premium, such as Asia and Australia, electric food recycling machines, also known as electric composters, make short work of food scraps. Not only do these machines reduce the amount of waste that must be tossed, the finished product also can be added to gardens as a nutrient-rich compost or soil conditioner instead of ending up in a landfill.

Unfortunately, some models have not made it to the United States and others (like the NatureMill) have been discontinued. Several new models are currently are being crowdfunded and awaiting production through various channels, although we're not recommending these options just yet.

Here’s are the best compost machines currently available in the United States: