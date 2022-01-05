The 6 Best Compact Dish Racks of 2022

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

If you don't have a dishwasher or have items that require hand-washing then you probably need a dish rack for drying. Since they have to accommodate a full load of dishes, dish racks can take up a lot of counter space in your kitchen. While we could all use more counter space, a dish rack can be a particularly large sacrifice for small apartment dwellers. When space is at a premium, products that are compact and thoughtfully designed can make a big difference. If your dish rack is too big and too in the way, there are options out there that can save you space while still doing the job of getting those dishes dry. Here are our top picks for the best compact dish racks.



Best Overall: Simplehuman Compact Steel Frame Dish Rack View On Amazon View On Simplehuman.com View On Zola.com The Simplehuman Compact Steel Frame Dish Rack is only 15.5 inches long and 15 inches wide, but even with this compact footprint it still has enough space for a full set of dishware for two. Available in a white or gray base, this dish rack stands on rubber feet that keep it stable on the counter, but is elsewhere constructed of rust-proof stainless steel. Unlike many other dish rack designs, which use an angled surface so water can run off into your sink, the Simplehuman Compact Steel Frame Dish Rack has a movable spout, so you can direct draining water wherever you need it. This makes placement much more flexible, so you don't have to commit to losing one whole side of your sink to the typical dish rack design. With an included 10-year warranty, the Simplehuman dish rack is likely to be a mainstay in your kitchen for years.

Best Budget: The Container Store Folding Bamboo Dish Rack View On The Container Store This rack, which measures 17.5 inches long x 13 inches wide, folds flat when not in use, so you can lean it against the back wall or stash it under the sink. Made from long-lasting, naturally moisture-resistant renewable bamboo, it’s petite and attractive enough to leave out all the time. This is a great option for most average-sized dishes or items that have to be hand-washed, but be aware that over-sized plates may not fit well on this rack. There’s an optional bamboo utensil holder (sold separately) to make drying dishes even more efficient.

Best Sink Dish Rack: Surpahs Over the Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack View On Amazon If you don't want to give up any counter space, then Surpahs Over the Sink drying rack is for you. It can be easily unrolled over your sink to serve as a drip-dry platform, making it especially handy for anyone with a double basin sink. Rather than a permanent installation on your counter, the Surpahs dish rack is more like a temporary drying surface. Surpahs' silicone-wrapped steel rack measures 17.5 inches long and 13 inches wide, making it capable of fitting over most sink basins. It's non-slip, dishwasher safe, and can even be used as a trivet mat on your countertop, since it's heat resistant up to 400 degrees F. Best Stainless Steel Dish Rack: OXO Good Grips Folding Stainless Steel Dish Rack View On Amazon View On Oxo View On Bed Bath & Beyond At 20 inches long and 17 inches wide this stainless steel rack has plenty of room for a family dinner’s worth of dishes. The side walls fold flat for storage, while the spout directs water to your sink. A large utensil holder and a horizontal holder for sharp knives makes it easier for everything to drip-dry. Manufacturer OXO is a member of 1% for the Planet, which donates 1% of annual sales to environmental non-profits.

The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Dish Towels of 2022 Best Expandable: Joseph Joseph Extend Steel Expandable Dish Drainer View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Food52 Sometimes you have a few dishes, and sometimes you have a whole sink full, so a dish rack that grows when you need it to can be a versatile addition to your counter top. When closed, the Joseph Joseph Extend Steel Expandable Dish Drainer is a little over a foot wide, but its expandable rack can slide out to provide 20.75 inches of dish drying space. Joseph Joseph's expandable drying rack is made from stainless steel, which is recyclable, and has non-scratch separators for holding plates and glasses. There’s also a movable section for flatware, a rail for your cutting board, and a special slot for knives. The spout underneath helps direct draining water down the sink. Plus it comes with a 2-year warranty.

Best Splurge: Dorai Dish Rack View On Doraihome.com Constructed of zinc-plated, powder-coated stainless steel, this elevated dish rack allows air to circulate around items so they dry more quickly. But it's most unique feature is mat beneath the dish drying rack. Rather than draining water into an adjacent sink, the Dorai Dish Rack is suspended above a drying mat made from recycled paper and diatomaceous earth: a powder comprised of silica and fossilized diatoms that's both highly absorbent and quick to dry. Rather than pooling water, the Dorai's drying stone absorbs up to 150 percent of its weight in water, which evaporates quickly, so it's soon ready for another load of dishes.

