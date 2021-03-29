The 7 Best Cold Press Juicers of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Slow speed juicers, also called masticating juicers, crush and then press the produce against a sieve at low speeds to separate out the pulp (which is very dry, indicating the maximum amount of juice was extracted). Juice is dispensed from one spout, pulp from another. Because little or no heat is generated by any fast-spinning blades, this type also is called a “cold press” juicer. These machines also tend to work better for leafy greens such as spinach, kale or wheatgrass.

There are two main types of juicers: A traditional centrifugal juicer, sometimes called an extractor, which uses spinning blades to turn solids into liquids. They’re fast, but they can be messy, noisy, and create leftover wet pulp, which means you’re not getting all the liquids out of the produce.

Even if you're committed to a healthy lifestyle, sometimes it’s just plain challenging to eat right. A juicer could be part of the solution. Whether you’re committed to a plant-based diet , want to boost your raw foods intake, or simply like sipping fresh-pressed OJ for breakfast, a juicer is a straightforward way to increase your consumption of fruit and veggies , even those you don’t particularly love. Juicers can also eliminate the need to purchase single-use plastic or glass containers, and it’s far less expensive to make fresh juice at home than to pick it up at the market. Plus, really fresh juice just tastes better!

Three pulp control settings allow you to adjust how much ends up in your juice. The removable parts are dishwasher-safe. It's easy to use, clean, and enjoy without fussing with a lot of multi-part assembly.

If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to enjoy fresh citrus juice, this simple machine could be the answer. Some cold press juicers don’t do well with citrus fruits because they contain so much fiber. With this machine, you place half a fruit on top, then push it down, pressing the juice out. Place the lid on top and a final spin extracts even more juice from the remaining pulp.

It comes with a 15-year parts and performance warranty, which is one of the longest in the industry. This juicer does a great job with hard-to-juice produce such as celery.

The vertical auger design on this juicer takes up less counter space, though its 14-inch height may be a problem under some cabinets. It’s quite versatile and is designed to handle celery, citrus, fruits, leafy greens, nuts, vegetables, and wheatgrass with a screen that ensures the pulp is broken down into a fine consistency.

Celery, greens, and tough root vegetables such as beets or ginger can bog down some juicers. This machine is designed to extract the most juice from these vegetables without clogging. With a 150-watt motor, it also can handle less fibrous materials including fruits and nuts so it’s a good option if you occasionally juice other types of produce. It has a 10-year warranty. Reviewers say if you’re a fan of green juice, this is the best juicer they’ve found for greens, beets, and wheatgrass.

This juicer comes in stainless and rose gold finishes, has a 10-year warranty for the motor, and two-year warranty for parts. The company has been in business since 1974. This machine is sturdy, doesn’t walk all over the counter when in use, and is great for juicing celery and making nut milks.

Hurom is a favorite brand of juicing enthusiasts. The juicer, made in Korea, rotates at 43 RPMs to mimic the motion of a juicing by hand. The 150-watt motor is quiet, so it’s a good choice if you’re always the first one awake in your household. It includes a pusher, drying rack, tofu press, strainers to control the amount of pulp in your juice, and cleaning brushes.

Its size makes it ideal for apartments or if you’re making juice for only one person. It has a two-year limited warranty. It’s simple to operate and clean, although some users find the lid is tough to snap into place.

Not quite sure how much you'll use a juicer? This inexpensive pick is a good starter and has a compact design (4 inches wide x 13 inches tall), which won’t hog space on your counter or in a cabinet. It comes with a cleaning brush and frozen treat attachment to make sorbet, and has suction cup feet to keep it in place on the counter.

It comes in several colors including black, green, and red and has a two-year limited warranty. It’s fast and versatile for everything ranging from celery to beets, berries to greens.

This reasonably-priced model has a 150-watt motor and a reverse function to release ingredients and limit clogging. It features a one-button disassembly with dishwasher safe parts (a big plus!). Weighing in at just 8 pounds, it’s not too heavy to lift off and on the counter as needed if you don’t want it out all the time.

The hefty 240-watt motor is larger than most juicers, and it has a 10-year warranty. It’s easy to assemble and clean and creates very little waste, though it’s a little noisy.

With a 3-inch-wide feed chute, you won’t have to cut most foods into tiny pieces before juicing. A detachable hopper accommodates smaller pieces. The machine, which is made in Korea, comes with a sieve to control how much pulp you get in your juice, a sorbet maker, and a cleaning tool.

Final Verdict Our top pick is Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer Elite C7000 (view on Amazon) for its versatility, hefty 240-watt motor, and 10-year warranty. But if you’re looking for a budget pick, the Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer (view on Amazon) is a good choice for its reasonable price tag, dishwasher-safe parts and compact size.

FAQs

What should I look for when shopping for a juicer?

Pay attention to the feed tube or chute size where you’ll be adding produce. If it’s too small, you’ll have to cut food into tiny pieces, which gets time-consuming. Also, read the machine’s dimensions and figure out where you’d like to store it ahead of time.

Also, measure the size of the space where you'll store your juicer, to ensure the juicer is the right size to fit your needs. We recommend keeping your juicer in a easy-to-access spot on the counter. If you don’t have counter space, you’ll need to lift it on and off the counter, so you may want a smaller and lighter model.

Are cold press juicers better than other kinds of juicers?

Some experts believe that because little or no heat is generated during the extraction process, juice from a cold press machine retains more beneficial phytochemicals. However, some research has found that there is no significant difference in the amount or content of bioactive compounds and antioxidants when comparing cold-pressed and centrifugal force juices.

What research has shown is that storage conditions are important. Cold-pressed juices stored in the fridge retain their bioactive compounds and antioxidant capacity for up to five days. The takeaway? Drink your cold-pressed juice right away, or store it in the fridge and drink it within a few days.

One other point worth mentioning is that cold-press juicing removes the fiber content of fruits and vegetables, and some juices can be high in calories. So, although it’s a great way to get more good-for-you vitamins and minerals in your diet, you may want to be aware of the caloric content.

Also, no matter what kind of juicer you use, wash fruit and vegetables well before juicing to eliminate any surface bacteria. Even if you don’t plan to use the peels, bacteria on the outside can be carried through by the knife when cutting up produce.

What is the best juicer for vegans?

Any of the juicers on this list are great for vegans and non-vegans alike. We haven’t identified any features that make juicers particularly better for people following a plant-based diet.

Is juicing at home bad for the environment?

Some experts point out that cold press juicing creates a significant amount of waste, that is, the leftover pulp. It's also an extra device in the kitchen that has embodied carbon, and many use a small amount of electricity to run.

If you won't use a juicer regularly, the more eco-friendly thing to do is to not buy one. Buying a second-hand juicer from eBay or Craigslist is an another way to lower the environmental impact.

On the other hand, juicing is a good way to use any produce that’s past its prime but still full of good nutrients. For example, wilted greens or apples that have gone a bit soft are great additions to the juicer. If you're buying a lot juice at shops or the grocery story, making juice at home is also a good way to reduce the amount of single-use packaging in your life.

What can I do with the leftover pulp from juicing?

There are a few thrifty ways to use the pulp, which is mostly fiber, and reduce food waste. For starters, add some back to your juice or smoothies to reclaim fiber. It’s also great to save for your compost pile! Or save it for a day in the fridge and add to other foods. For example, fruit pulp can be added to hot or cold cereals, breads and muffins, while veggie pulp works in stews, broths, stocks, dips, or sauces.

