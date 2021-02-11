The 7 Best Cold Frames, According to A Master Gardener

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"If you have a small space or want to add a growing area on your deck or patio, then this cold frame greenhouse is ideal."

It’s not just a far-fetched dream to be growing and eating your own food during colder months. Cold frames make it completely possible. Similar to the benefits you can get from greenhouses, cold frames allow you to extend your garden by months, even harvesting fruits, veggies, and herbs in winter (depending on where you live). Plus, it’s a really affordable and easy way to dabble in off-season gardening or seed starting in early spring.

Unlike greenhouses or grow lights, which might take a little more investment or time to get started, cold frames offer a pretty quick and easy set-up. If you're handy, you could even build your own, using scrap or upcycled wood. Some people have even figured out how to turn old windows into inexpensive cold frames. One of the best perks of having a cold frame is that it’s an investment that will pay off for years. Once you have a designated growing space, it shouldn’t require much maintenance, and you’ll be able to use it in every season. Cold frames are truly one of the easiest ways to extend your season, whether you want to keep growing in fall, eat greens in winter, or get an early start in spring.

Here are the best cold frames to consider: