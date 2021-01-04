The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Coffee Makers of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

You may not have thought about what kind of environmental impact those little plastic and metal single-use coffee pods have, but since their debut over 30 years ago, the toll on Mother Earth has been devastating. In 2014 alone, enough K-Cups were sold that if placed end-to-end, they’d wrap around Earth more than 10 times. The same year, 13 billion K-Cups went into landfills, according to an Atlantic article.

To make matters worse, many pods are not recyclable and if users fail to separate used coffee grounds, that organic material can contribute to the production of methane in landfills. Although some coffee pod makers tout the recyclability of aluminum pods, recycling a single-use item still has a higher carbon footprint compared to the compostable or zero-waste alternatives.



However, there are numerous ways to get a greener java boost, including several different zero-waste options. Here, we share our favorite types of eco-friendly coffee makers that will provide you with a better cup of joe. Just remember to compost your coffee grounds!