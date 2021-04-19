The 8 Best Clotheslines of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

In most homes, a clothes dryer is a major energy guzzler, so making the switch to a clothesline system even just some of the time can save households a significant amount on energy bills, and is much better on the environment. In addition, clotheslines are gentler on garments, helping to preserve size and quality longer than a tumbling electric dryer.

Clotheslines can be easily made by reusing extra rope or cords that you have in the home, although it's good to be thoughtful about the material, because some can fray and leave fragments on clothing, are too thin for large loads, or in the case of wire can rust or stain garments. If you don't want to DIY, there are plenty of clothes-drying products available, including several space-saving alternatives like retractable clotheslines, pulleys, and reversible umbrellas.

After researching the options, we present the best clotheslines.