The 8 Best Cloth Napkins of 2021 Cut down your paper usage instead of trees with these cloth napkins By Heidi Wachter Heidi Wachter is a freelance writer, passionate about dogs, travel and adventure, solving the climate crisis, and projects that serve the greater good. She has written for publications like Experience Life, Shondaland, and Betterpet.com. Updated April 23, 2021 The Rundown Best Overall: Native Organic Cotton Napkins at Nativeorganic.com "If you're keen on attention to detail and durable, sustainable fabrics, these napkins tic all the boxes." Best Budget: The Organic Company Everyday Napkins at Goodeeworld.com "This budget-friendly set of four napkins is an excellent option for those looking to transition to a more sustainable home." Best for Every Day: Healthy Linen Organic Linen Napkins Set at Etsy "They’re durable enough for daily use and elegant enough to add some flavor to special occasions." Best for Special Occasions: Williams Sonoma Vintage Floral Jacquard Napkins at Williams-Sonoma "From brunch with friends to holiday gatherings, these floral-patterned cloth napkins will make any table setting feel festive." Best Splurge: EkoKreations Hemp Dinner Napkins at Beebarkandmoss.com "These embroidered dinner napkins are a great choice for reducing your dependence on single-use paper." Best for Lunch Packs: Mioeco Reusable Unpaper Towels at Amazon "Lunch on the go no longer needs to be accompanied by single-use paper napkins with these cotton replacements." Best Upcycled: Meema Cotton Napkins at Amazon "Crafted to have a soft texture and light feel, these napkins are made from upcycled scraps that have been diverted from landfills." Best for Kids: Kiddiebites Organic Cotton Cloth Napkin Set at Amazon "Available in cute patterns, these reusable napkins are right-sized for wiping up big messes on little hands." Although paper is often a more eco-friendly alternative to plastic, paper production still contributes to deforestation, air pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions. It requires enormous amounts of natural resources like water. Discarded paper also represents 26 percent of the total waste found in landfills. The environmental impacts of paper are one reason for the resurgence of cloth napkins among those looking to reduce their reliance on single-use paper items. Cloth napkins are easier on your pocketbook than buying rolls of paper towels or napkins, too. They’re easily laundered along with your other clothing items, so they don’t need to use any additional water than what you would have used anyway. If you want to cut down your paper usage instead of trees, here are the best cloth napkins: Best Overall: Native Organic Cotton Napkins Buy on Nativeorganic.com If you’re keen on attention to detail and durable, sustainable fabrics, these napkins from Native Organic Cotton tic all the boxes. They’re made from USDA organic cotton purchased directly from growers, and manufactured in a 100-year-old water-powered mill. Since 70 percent of organic cotton is made outside of the United States, that means these offer U.S. shoppers a lighter eco-footprint on the way to your table. They also meet the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) for harvesting of raw materials as well as for having environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing practices. Best Budget: The Organic Company Everyday Napkins Buy on Goodeeworld.com Inspired by Scandinavian aesthetics of simplicity, this budget-friendly set of four napkins is an excellent option for those looking to transition to a more sustainable home. Made from 100 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton, they’re free of bleaches and dyes. They’re also durable enough to stand up to daily use and machine washing. Each napkin comes with a cotton strap that can hold cutlery or decorative additions that dress up your place settings for a special occasion. Best for Every Day: Healthy Linen Organic Linen Napkins Set Buy on Etsy The flax plant is a marvel! It’s versatile enough to provide linseed oil ingredients for wood preservation and flaxseed oil. It also grows in poor soil and requires far less water than cotton to develop. These linen napkins are handmade from premium organic fabric. They’re durable enough for daily use and elegant enough to add some flavor to special occasions. Available in a variety of sizes and colors. OEKO-Tek certified. The Best Alternatives to Paper Towels Best for Special Occasions: Williams Sonoma Vintage Floral Jacquard Napkins Buy on Williams-Sonoma From brunch with friends to holiday gatherings, these floral-patterned cloth napkins will make any table setting feel festive. The eco-friendly cotton-linen blend is finished with mitered corners to create an elegant look while offering a lush feel. The set of four is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified — meaning that they are third-party tested to be safe from over 350 harmful substances. You can choose from one of three colors, and they're machine washable for easy post-meal clean-up. Best Splurge: EkoKreations Hemp Dinner Napkins Buy on Beebarkandmoss.com Hemp has been used for centuries to create large quantities of durable fabric. It’s got high sustainability cred, too, requiring far fewer natural resources to grow than cotton. Add in organic cotton and recycled polyester, and these embroidered dinner napkins are a great choice for reducing your dependence on single-use paper. Sized at 16 x 16 inches, choose from four unique designs — California poppies, trees, Sierra wildflowers, or mushrooms. Best for Lunch Packs: Mioeco Reusable Unpaper Towels Buy on Amazon Buy on Mioeco.com Lunch on the go no longer needs to be accompanied by single-use paper napkins or paper towels, thanks to these super-soft and reusable organic cotton replacements. The 100 percent GOTS certification ensures that they were produced without pesticides. Available in packs of 10 or 20, Mioeco’s “unpaper” towels are absorbent multi-use options for lunches, picnics, or even cleaning up after the family meal at home. The 10 Best Plastic-Free Storage Containers Best Upcycled: Meema Cotton Napkins Buy on Amazon Buy on Meema.co These denim-cotton blend napkins are made from upcycled scraps that have been diverted from landfills. This set of four is available in two colors of stripes. Meema says that for every kilogram of material salvaged, 20,000 liters were saved from not having to grow more raw materials. Crafted to have a soft texture and light feel, they backed by a 100 percent no-risk guarantee. If you don’t love them, just return them. Best for Kids: Kiddiebites 100 Percent Organic Cotton Cloth Napkin Set Buy on Amazon These 2-ply reusable napkins are right-sized for wiping up big messes on little hands. They’re also an excellent choice for teaching kids about sustainability from an early age. They are made in the USA from 100 percent organic cotton — including the thread and logo tags. Machine washable in cold water for easy laundering. Choose from five different designs that even adults will like. Final Verdict Mioeco’s “unpaper” towels are the way to go for cleaning up on the go (view on Amazon). Native Organic Cotton Napkins receive top marks when it comes to sustainability and durability (view at Native Organic Cotton).