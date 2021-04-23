Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Available in cute patterns, these reusable napkins are right-sized for wiping up big messes on little hands."

"Crafted to have a soft texture and light feel, these napkins are made from upcycled scraps that have been diverted from landfills."

"Lunch on the go no longer needs to be accompanied by single-use paper napkins with these cotton replacements."

"They’re durable enough for daily use and elegant enough to add some flavor to special occasions."

"This budget-friendly set of four napkins is an excellent option for those looking to transition to a more sustainable home."

"If you’re keen on attention to detail and durable, sustainable fabrics, these napkins tic all the boxes."

Although paper is often a more eco-friendly alternative to plastic, paper production still contributes to deforestation, air pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions. It requires enormous amounts of natural resources like water. Discarded paper also represents 26 percent of the total waste found in landfills.

The environmental impacts of paper are one reason for the resurgence of cloth napkins among those looking to reduce their reliance on single-use paper items. Cloth napkins are easier on your pocketbook than buying rolls of paper towels or napkins, too. They’re easily laundered along with your other clothing items, so they don’t need to use any additional water than what you would have used anyway.

If you want to cut down your paper usage instead of trees, here are the best cloth napkins: