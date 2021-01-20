Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Sitting around nine square feet total, it’s the right size for the beginner with a small flock of no more than three or four hens."

You can take a big step in reducing your carbon footprint when you grow your own food, and raising chickens for fresh eggs is a great place to start. As you set out on this adventure, one of the first things you’ll need is a good chicken coop. It’s likely the most expensive (and important) purchase you’ll make for this hobby, so it's worth taking the time to find the right coop for you and your specific needs.

As you shop for the right coop, keep in mind that all should have three basic elements—good ventilation, a spot for nesting, and a place for perching or roosting. Then an added bonus is for the coop to have a built-in run to give your chickens extra room to move.

If you're really handy, the most cost-effective chicken coop is one you build yourself from upcycled or salvaged materials. Here are a few handmade coops for inspiration, but don’t let them intimidate you. There are plenty of simple plans out there to get you started, and of course finished coops like the ones we recommend here. Whether you DIY or buy a ready-made coop, remember that raising chickens is a definite commitment. If you’re on the fence, consider reading about this woman who decided to give up her backyard chickens.

Still ready to take on this rewarding hobby and bring chickens to your yard? Here are some of the best chicken coops on the market right now.