Animals Pets The 9 Best Chicken Coops of 2021 Bring farm to table to your own kitchen when you raise backyard chickens By Stacy Tornio Writer University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee University of Oklahoma Tornio has authored more than 15 books about nature, gardening, and getting kids outside. Best Starter Coop: Archie & Oscar Enrique Chicken Coop at Wayfair "Sitting around nine square feet total, it's the right size for the beginner with a small flock of no more than three or four hens." Best for Small Spaces: New Age Pet Jumbo Chicken Barn at Amazon "This house is made from reclaimed wood and plastic, making for an eco-friendly coop." Best Style: Flyline Garden Window Large Chicken Coop at Amazon "The design details of this coop are top-notch, from the blue and white colors to the added window shutters and planter box." Best Budget: Tucker Murphy Pet Diego Enclosed Outdoor Backyard Chicken Coop at Wayfair "This affordable option is a good starter coop or addition for your growing flock." Best Walk-In: Roost & Root Round Top Stand Up Chicken Coop at Roostandroot.com "It’s one of the best coops for easy access, giving you a large door to enter the run area." Best for Double Nesting: Tucker Murphy Pet Barn Chicken Coop at Wayfair "Enjoy a miniature farm right in your own backyard with this classic wooden red barn." Best Splurge: OverEZ Large Chicken Coop at Amazon "You want a ready-to-go option that will hold a lot of chickens? This is the one." Best Plans: The Garden Coop Large Walk-In Chicken Coop at Etsy "Truly a dream coop, follow this design to build an amazing space for up to 16 chickens." Best for the DIYer: E-Z Frame Chicken Coop with Chicken Run at Walmart "If you want to build your own coop, this kit will give you a good start." You can take a big step in reducing your carbon footprint when you grow your own food, and raising chickens for fresh eggs is a great place to start. As you set out on this adventure, one of the first things you’ll need is a good chicken coop. It’s likely the most expensive (and important) purchase you’ll make for this hobby, so it's worth taking the time to find the right coop for you and your specific needs. As you shop for the right coop, keep in mind that all should have three basic elements—good ventilation, a spot for nesting, and a place for perching or roosting. Then an added bonus is for the coop to have a built-in run to give your chickens extra room to move. If you're really handy, the most cost-effective chicken coop is one you build yourself from upcycled or salvaged materials. Here are a few handmade coops for inspiration, but don’t let them intimidate you. There are plenty of simple plans out there to get you started, and of course finished coops like the ones we recommend here. Whether you DIY or buy a ready-made coop, remember that raising chickens is a definite commitment. If you’re on the fence, consider reading about this woman who decided to give up her backyard chickens. Still ready to take on this rewarding hobby and bring chickens to your yard? Here are some of the best chicken coops on the market right now. Best Starter Coop: Archie & Oscar Enrique Chicken Coop with Herb Planter Buy on Wayfair Your hens will have plenty of ventilation with this coop, which features a large open area on the bottom and four windows up top. There are two nesting areas separated by a divider, and it also includes a lock, chicken run, and a removable tray. The bonus with this coop is the added planter, which is perfect for growing herbs. Between it and the overall design, this will look awesome in your backyard. Sitting around nine square feet total, it’s the right size for the beginner with a small flock of no more than three or four hens. The 8 Best Outdoor Compost Tumblers and Bins of 2021 Best for Small Spaces: New Age Pet Fontana ECOFLEX Jumbo Chicken Barn Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Home Depot The ECOFLEX house is made from reclaimed wood and plastic, making for an eco-friendly and sturdy coop that can hold up in any weather. This waterproof product doesn’t hold moisture, so cleanup is as easy as getting out the garden hose and spraying it down. Inside the 41 x 36 inch design, you’ll find nesting boxes and roosting areas, enough space for as many as six to eight chickens total. You can even buy the ECOFLEX expendable pen to give your chickens even more room to roam. With material that won’t warp, crack, or split and a 10-year warranty to back it up, you can really feel good about this purchase. Best Style: Flyline Garden Window Large Chicken Coop Buy on Amazon This coop made from solid fir wood is 85 inches long, 58 inches wide, and 52 inches tall, which should comfortably fit four to six chickens. The design details of this coop are top-notch, from the blue and white colors and asphalt roof, to the added window shutters and planter box. The chicken run and outdoor perch will keep your chickens happy while the steel wire will keep them safe from predators. Even the flooring to the house is mesh to further deter snakes, possums, and more. You can easily pull out the tray inside the house for quick cleaning, and the hutch door that leads to the outside is nice and big. Best Budget: Tucker Murphy Pet Diego Enclosed Outdoor Backyard Chicken Coop With Chicken Run and Nesting Box Buy on Wayfair On a budget? This coop has all the elements you need to get started, including a run, a nesting area, a liftable roof, and a pull-out tray for easy cleaning. It has two levels total and includes a window for extra light and ventilation. At 59 inches long and 21 inches wide, it’s enough for about two to three chickens total. Assembly is easy, and the mesh wiring will keep predators away. It’s a good starter coop or add it to your current space for your growing flock. Best Walk-In: Roost & Root Round Top Stand Up Chicken Coop Buy on Roostandroot.com If you're looking for a coop that's large enough for a person to walk into without bending down, this coop stands nearly 86 inches tall and can house up to six hens. The base measures 58 x 66 inches. Roost & Roots offers a menu of different features, like storm protection panels for cold climates and different feed and water systems. The coop is made from cedar, pre-wired panels and galvanized metal hardwear. It includes a roost, run and eggbox, with access to collect eggs from both the inside and the outside. It does require about four hours assembly, but there are tutorial videos and a "Handyman Hotline" in case you get stuck. Best for Double Nesting: Tucker Murphy Pet Hopwood Barn Chicken Coop with Roof Top Planter Buy on Wayfair It’s your chance to have a miniature farm right in your own backyard with this classic wooden red barn. It’s 81 inches long x 50 inches wide x 43 inches tall, with the nesting area occupying about half of that space. It has two doors and five windows for optimal ventilation. With four roosting bars and two separate nesting boxes, you’ll have room for six to eight hens total. The best bonus of all is the large planter area on top to grow your favorite flowers or herbs. Best Splurge: OverEZ Large Chicken Coop Buy on Amazon You want a ready-to-go option that will hold a lot of chickens? This is the one. While the price tag on this coop is higher than most, it’s really one of the easiest options for you. The coop is delivered via tractor trailer; they set up a delivery time with you ahead of time and then pull up and unload it. Right away, it’s pretty much ready to go. The 74-inch coop has five nesting boxes and two large vents. The eco-friendly design includes natural wood flooring and non-toxic paint. It sits off the ground for good ventilation and to keep predators away. It will hold up to 15 chickens. Best Plans: The Garden Coop Large Walk-In Chicken Coop Buy on Etsy Want to build your own coop? Etsy has some of the best chicken coop plans out there from designers and builders who really know chickens. This design here is truly a dream coop, showing you how to create an amazing space for up to 16 chickens. With a design that optimizes ventilation and lighting, this extra wide (11.5 feet), extra long (9 feet), and extra tall (8.5 feet) coop will give your chickens plenty of space to nest, roost, and roam. The plans include nearly 90 pages of illustrations and instructions to make assembly easy. There’s a full tool and supply list. They estimate with materials for this coop to come in around $1,600. Best for the DIYer: E-Z Frame Chicken Coop with Chicken Run Buy on Walmart Buy on Wayfair If you’re considering building your own coop but want a head start, then this kit might be right for you. This set of brackets is designed to build an eight foot by 15 foot coop, for a total of 128 square feet. It has a chicken run area and a spot for nesting, though nesting boxes are not included. Keep in mind that this kit is just a starter. You’ll still need to finish it off with lumber, a roof, walls, and screws. They also recommend setting up on a concrete pad. But if you want a really nice, large coop, this will give you the exact framework you’ll need. If you're new to caring for chickens, consider the Archie & Oscar Enrique Chicken Coop (available on Wayfair)–we love the fact it has a planter on the roof. If you're looking for a larger, walk-in style coop, the the Round-Top Stand-Up Chicken Coop (available on Roost & Roots) might be right for you. Why Trust Treehugger? We want to help our readers make the best choices for their gardens, because food can't get any more local than when it comes from your own backyard. Author Stacy Tornio comes from a family of chicken tamers and has helped both her mom and grandma with their flocks. She's also been researching and writing about the art of raising chickens for many years.