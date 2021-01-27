The 10 Best Cat Toys of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Although sometimes they seem quite content just swatting at a piece of string, cats truly deserve really fun toys. Just like dogs, your feline friend needs mental and physical stimulation, and fortunately there are all sorts of great ways to keep them physically and mentally engaged.

You may think your cat is ignoring you. But things will change when you pull out one of these kitty playthings. Even the coolest cat won’t be able to resist when you offer a catnip mouse or a really huge paper bag tunnel.

These items were chosen with kitty preferences in mind, and of course we gave extra love to companies that used recycled materials or otherwise kept the environment in mind when designing or creating their products.

If you feel like you’re always trying to make your cat happy, here are some of the best cat toys on the market for you to try: