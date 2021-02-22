Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"This low pan is ideal for senior, arthritic cats so they don’t have to hop into a larger box."

"There’s no need to stash the litter box when it looks this good."

"For the cat that doesn't mind an enclosed box, this one has a handle for easy cleaning and a carbon filter for odors."

"It's so durable, this stainless steel litter box may never need to be replaced."

Cat owners know that their pets can be persnickety about many things. They can have quirky drinking habits, might not like to be hugged, and can be very particular about their litter and litter boxes. They may not like the dust, fragrances, or feel of certain litter and some won’t do their business if a litter box has a lid, isn’t clean, or is in a busy (or too remote) location.

When looking for eco-friendly cat boxes, we keep our cats' best interests the top priority. We also look for durable designs, sustainable or recycled materials, and features that make life a little easier for humans. However, just like people, what makes one cat happy may not work for a different one.

Here are the best litter box options you can suggest to your cat.