The 9 Best Cat Collars and Harnesses of 2021

At Treehugger, we really discourage people from letting their cats roam freely outdoors. It’s dangerous for the cat and it’s very risky for birds and other critters. One study found that about one-third of cats that go outside kill their prey, and those outdoor cats average one kill every 17 hours spent outdoors.

But that doesn’t mean your cat has to be stuck inside for the rest of their lives. You can teach your feline friend to walk on a leash and one of the best ways to do so is with a harness. Some cats might want to actually go for a walk, while others might just want to hang out in the yard on a leash. Just be patient and take cues from your pet. It's also a good idea to put a collar on your kitty, even if they're indoor cats, just incase they manage to escape.

Here are some of the safest and best cat harnesses, as well as some nice collar selections.