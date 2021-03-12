Animals Pets The 9 Best Cat Collars and Harnesses of 2021 Help your kitty get fresh air with these walk-friendly harnesses By Mary Jo DiLonardo Senior Writer University of Cincinnati Mary Jo DiLonardo covers a wide range of topics focused on nature, health, science, and anything that helps make the world a better place. our editorial process Mary Jo DiLonardo Updated March 12, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Animals Wildlife Pets Animal Rights Endangered Species Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Kitty Holster Cat Harness at Amazon "This vest-style harness hugs your pet like a jacket, making escape difficult." Best Strap-Style Harness: PetSafe Come with Me Kitty Harness and Bungee Leash at Amazon "Comes with a bungee leash so your pet won’t get pulled while walking." Best Harness and Leash Combo: Rabbitgoo Adjustable Cat Harness and Leash Set at Walmart "This very popular set is easy to put on and simple to adjust." Best Budget: Supet Cat Harness and Leash Set at Amazon "Keep this inexpensive harness on hand for vet trips and emergencies." Best Collar: The Good Dog Company Hemp Cat Collar at Amazon "Made of hemp and certified organic cotton, these collars feature a breakaway clasp." Best for All Size Cats: Voyager Step-in Air Dog Harness at Walmart "This simple mesh harness comes in such a wide variety of sizes and colors." Most Stylish: Yizhi Miaow Cat Harness and Leash at Amazon "Choose from polka dogs, plaid, camouflage, or a jaunty sailor suit." Best Kitten Harness: AWOOF Kitten Harness and Leash at Amazon "Soft mesh harness comes with a seat belt attachment for safe car trips." Best Cat Collar with ID: Glorious Pet Boho Striped Cat Collar at Etsy "A colorful collar with an engraved ID tag build into the buckle." At Treehugger, we really discourage people from letting their cats roam freely outdoors. It’s dangerous for the cat and it’s very risky for birds and other critters. One study found that about one-third of cats that go outside kill their prey, and those outdoor cats average one kill every 17 hours spent outdoors. But that doesn’t mean your cat has to be stuck inside for the rest of their lives. You can teach your feline friend to walk on a leash and one of the best ways to do so is with a harness. Some cats might want to actually go for a walk, while others might just want to hang out in the yard on a leash. Just be patient and take cues from your pet. It's also a good idea to put a collar on your kitty, even if they're indoor cats, just incase they manage to escape. Here are some of the safest and best cat harnesses, as well as some nice collar selections. Best Overall: Kitty Holster Cat Harness Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy There are two types of harnesses: vests and a combination of straps. Vests hug your cat like a jacket while straps are a little less confining but could be a little easier for Houdini cats to escape. Cat-walking fans love this Kitty Holster harness. It’s lightweight and comfortable with a soft lining that’s gentle on your cat’s hair. It’s also very secure with tough Velcro enclosures, making it difficult for your cat to back out during a walk. Recommended by cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy, this harness is rugged enough for adventurous felines that go on hikes and comforting for nervous cats that need a little extra feeling of security. Best Strap-Style Harness: PetSafe Come with Me Kitty Harness and Bungee Leash Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy Buy on PETCO If a vest-style harness is too hot or too confining for your cat, this strappy version is a popular option. It has two points of adjustment to help guarantee a secure fit and comes in three sizes to help make sure you have a snug, safe restraint when you hit the great outdoors with your cat. The harness comes with a bungee leash that keeps your cat from getting yanked if they pull when you’re walking. The little bit of resistance can make the trip a more pleasant experience. Best Harness and Leash Combo: Rabbitgoo Adjustable Cat Harness and Leash Set Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon This mesh harness with leash has four adjustable buckles and straps to ensure a safe and comfortable fit. It’s easy to put on, simple to adjust, and can’t can’t slip out and escape. Even if you don’t plan to take your cat on outdoor adventures, this is a handy set to have on hand for emergencies in the car or in your bag in case you have to rush your cat to the vet or out of the house. It’s also a good starter set if you’re just learning to walk your cat. The 8 Best Cat Litter Boxes 2021 Best Budget: Supet Cat Harness and Leash Set Buy on Amazon If you only make occasional trips out of the house to the vet or into the car for travel, this inexpensive set is a super choice to have on hand. Made out of lightweight soft mesh, it has some comfortable cushioning to make the experience pleasant for your pet. The harness comes in four sizes and 10 colors and is trimmed with reflective tape for safety. There are two side clips for adjustment, Velcro enclosures, and double D-rings for security where the leash attaches. The edges are soft so they won’t irritate your cat’s skin. Best Collar: The Good Dog Company Hemp Cat Collar Buy on Amazon Buy on Earthhero.com Buy on Thegooddogcompany.com If you’re not going to take your cat for a walk, but want them to have a collar, these colorful creations from the Good Dog Company are also suitable for felines. Made of hemp and certified organic cotton, they feature a breakaway clasp in case your kitty gets into trouble. The collars are hypoallergenic and antimicrobial. They can be machine washed and the colors won’t run. They come in eight mostly earthy colors including avocado, bronze, and marigold. There’s only one size, but should fit most cats. It measures from 7-13 inches. Best for All Size Cats: Voyager Step-in Air Dog Harness Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy This simple mesh harness comes in such a wide variety of sizes that you’re sure to find one that fits your cat, even if they’re on the tiny or massive side. The Voyager comes in sizes ranging from XXXS all the way to XL. Although designed for dogs, many cat owners say that they also work for their pets. Be sure to measure your kitty before purchasing to ensure the safest, most comfortable fit. There are no adjustments other than Velcro on the back and a buckle with double-D rings. The fabric is soft, breathable mesh and the harness comes in nearly 30 colors. Most Stylish: Yizhi Miaow Cat Harness and Leash Buy on Amazon Buy on Yizhimiaow.com If your cat desires something a little more fashion-forward when outdoors, the Yizhi Miaow collection offers several colorful and interesting patterns. Choose from polka dots or plaid, camouflage or even a jaunty sailor suit. But it’s not just about looks. The chest and neck on this padded vest are both adjustable with Velcro with no added buckles. It’s easy to put on and hard for cats to slip out of, plus it comes with its own matching leash. The 5 Best Natural Pet Odor and Stain Removers of 2021 Best Kitten Harness: AWOOF Kitten Harness and Leash Buy on Amazon The harness is made from a soft, breathable mesh to keep your cat from getting overheated. It has adjustable straps at the neck and chest for better comfort and security. Both the harness and leash have reflective strips for better nighttime safety if you’re walking in dim light. This harness also comes with a car seat belt attachment that fits most vehicles, but we only recommend using this option when you have no other choice. The safest way for cats to travel in cars is in a carrier placed in the back seat. Best Cat Collar with ID: Glorious Pet Boho Striped Cat Collar Buy on Etsy If you want to keep a collar on your cat just in case they get outside accidentally, check out this colorful option. Besides just being so attractive, it comes with an engravable buckle. You can personalize it with your kitty’s name and your phone number or just note that your pet is microchipped. The collar is made of durable yet soft nylon webbing and is secured by a quick release clasp. The collars come in four striped patterns and are adjustable from 7 to 10 inches. There’s a D-ring if you want to hang your own ID tag and skip the personalization. Shipping is free in the United States. Final Verdict Our top pick is the vest-like Kitty Holster Cat Harness (view at Amazon) because it’s lightweight and comfortable but it will keep your cat secure and won’t let them escape. If you prefer a strap harness, we like the popular PetSafe Come with Me Kitty Harness (view at Amazon) that comes with a bungee leash. Why Trust Treehugger When recommending pet products, Treehugger always puts pets' comfort and safety first. We also look for sustainable and durable materials. When researching cat harnesses and collars for this article, we didn't find a lot of eco-friendly options, but we hope our readers will choose carefully and use any cat harness or collar for many years. If more eco-friendly choices become available, we'll update this this list. The proud mom of a rescue dog, Mary Jo DiLonardo pet sits all the neighborhood cats. For more than 25 years, Mary Jo has covered a wide range of topics focused on nature, pets, health, science, and anything that helps make the world a better place. She has spent more than six years with Treehugger, formerly under the Mother Nature Network brand. The 10 Best Cat Toys of 2021