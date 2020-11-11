The 8 Best Cast Iron Pans of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"At about 4 pounds, this Field skillet is one of the lightest cast iron pans on the market, which makes it great for everyday use."

There are so many reasons to love cast iron cookware. Not only is it free of the harmful chemicals found in some nonstick pots and pans—including perfluorocarbons (PFCs)—but it also has great heat distribution and is durable enough to last a lifetime. Cooks love cast iron for its versatility, as you can use it on the stovetop, in the oven, and even over an open campfire flame, which eliminates the need for other cookware and saves you money.

Cast iron also adds healthy iron into your dishes and holds onto flavors, meaning as you regularly use your pan, it becomes more and more seasoned with flavor. (Pro tip: Consider buying two cast iron pans if you’re going to use one for sweets often.) Ahead are the best cast iron pans that can be passed down for generations.