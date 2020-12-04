The 7 Best Bread Machines of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Whether you have dietary restrictions or want to experiment with new recipes, this machine gives you lots of options."

There’s something homey and soothing about the smell of homemade bread— and if ever we needed comfort, this is the year. In fact, bread baking has enjoyed a resurgence during these unsettled times. Making your own bread also saves the kind of "dough" that goes in your bank account and allows you to control the ingredients, eliminating unpronounceable artificial preservatives and reducing sodium levels.

But if you don’t have the time to work the dough by hand or wait to punch it down in between risings, a bread machine may be the appliance your kitchen needs. Bread makers today come equipped with built-in settings and even cycles that go beyond bread (think pasta dough, cake, and jam) for those who usually steer clear of single-use appliances. Ahead are our top picks for the best machines on the market.