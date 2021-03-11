The 8 Best Books About Beekeeping of 2021

The Rundown

Best for Beginners: Beekeeping for Beginners: How To Raise Your First Bee Colonies

“If you're new to keeping bees, this book will definitely help get you off on the right foot.”

For Horizontal Hives: Keeping Bees with a Smile: Principles and Practice of Natural Beekeeping

“You’ll learn how to create a bee colony that mimics what bees would experience in nature.”

Best for Backyard Hives: Backyard Beekeeping: Everything You Need to Know to Start Your First Hive

“This book has a little bit of everything for those planning their first backyard hive.”

Best Journaling: The Beekeeper’s Journal: An Illustrated Register for Your Beekeeping Adventures

“This journal is perfect for keeping track of your progress, and would also make a nice gift for the beekeeper in your life.”

Best History of Beekeeping Book: The Complete Bee Handbook: History, Recipes, Beekeeping Basics, and More

“Get ready to nerd out on this book, because it’s a fun read that will surely leave you knowing more about bees than you could ever imagine.”

For Organic Beekeeping: Natural Beekeeping: Organic Approaches to Modern Apiculture

“This book is really embraced by natural beekeepers, and it’s a solid resource for expanding your own organic practices.”

Best for Urban Areas : The Backyard Beekeeper, 4th Edition: An Absolute Beginner's Guide to Keeping Bees in Your Yard and Garden

“It’s one of the best books out there for knowing exactly how to set up a successful urban hive.”

For Problem-Solving: The Beekeeper’s Problem Solver: 100 Common Problems Explored and Explained

“It gives direct, in-depth answers to help you diagnose what’s going on, and help you implement solutions that really work.”