The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals of 2020

While some may choose to abstain from the annual event to reduce consumption and boycott overproduction, there's no reason you can't take advantage of deals on items you have already determined you need. Officially, Black Friday falls on November 27 this year, with Cyber Monday following on November 30. However, due to concerns over crowds and shipping delays, holiday shopping is starting earlier this year, so you can expect to see sales even sooner.

As with any purchasing decision, it's important that you carefully consider your actual need for the item and any reuse-and-reduce alternatives. Buying nothing will always be cheaper, greener, and more ethical, but there are items on the market that help support a sustainable lifestyle. If you do shop, shop responsibly. Do your research on the manufacturer and the product (Does it come from an ethical company? Is it cruelty-free, and does it have minimal packaging?).

Also, don't forget about Small Business Saturday: Is there a local shop you could support instead? Or a company that is giving back? Ahead are some great deals on eco-friendly products and sustainable clothing from last year's event, but check back, as we'll be updating with new items as they go on sale.