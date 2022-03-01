The 7 Best Biodegradable Sponges of 2021

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

We evaluated compostable materials, scrubbing effectiveness, and the claims made by manufacturers to find the best fully biodegradable sponges. For more about our research and methodology, check out the What To Look For section following our product recommendations. Our favorite for most kitchen cleaning scenarios is the Etee Loofie Scrubber .

Most kitchen sponges are made from a combination of non-recyclable wood cellulose and petroleum-derived plastics, such as spun polypropylene fibers. They commonly contain microplastics that contaminate the ocean and linger in the environment, making a switch to biodegradable sponges one way to reduce microplastics in your home .

Overall, this product isn’t environmentally “perfect,” but compared to its non-biodegradable competition, it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

Some customers report that the natural pigment leeches out of the sponge when washed. Although annoying, this doesn’t seem to be harmful to people, your home or the environment.

Their paper packaging is printed with soy ink and is Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Certified Biodegradable which ensures that products come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits.

Sold individually or as a two-pack, these make up sponges are purportedly safe for sensitive skin and dermatologist tested. The design offers three different edge types for versatile makeup application. The manufacturer recommends washing them once per week and replacing them every 30 days.

In addition, two of the ingredients—natural preservative and natural pigment—aren’t defined on their packaging or website. However, all five ingredients are U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased , vegan and People for the Ethical Treatment (PETA) Certified cruelty-free. Although there is no way to know for sure, natural pigments that are purple often involve beet byproducts.

If tossing your makeup sponges in the trash has been making you feel guilty, an alternative has finally arrived. Relatively new to the market is EcoTools BioBlender Makeup Sponge, made in China with just five ingredients, the first of which after water is corn. There is some lack of transparency on the ingredients list. After corn is the ingredient BionaNopol, noted everywhere as their “secret ingredient” that “makes it compostable and biodegradable.” Although it’s difficult to find information on this likely proprietary ingredient, product information gives us a hint. Their ability to be composted has been verified by the American Society of Testing and Materials International (ASTM) D5338 protocol , a standard specific to plastics, implying that this material is likely a biologically-based polymer or bioplastic. Bioplastics are not without problems , but most consider them a stepping stone to reduce our dependence on petroleum-based plastics. Despite this limitation, environmental organizations are placing their support behind this product in the absence of a better alternative on the market.

Beware however, like most sponges, if not properly dried between uses, this sponge is prone to mold and bacterial growth. It can simply be boiled to sterilize.

You’ll want to soak the sponge in warm water for 10-15 minutes before your first use until it puffs up and rehydrates. Then soak it briefly in warm water to rehydrate each day before use. You can use it alone or with your favorite facial cleanser. When you’re finished, rinse and squeeze out excess moisture and hang dry using the built-in loop daily for up to 6 months.

Some natural, less processed materials can be a bit rough for delicate facial skin. But No Tox Life’s Luna Charcoal Facial Sponge is made in Japan from the roots of the konnyaku plant, a food staple for more than 1,500 years in many Asian cultures. The purified vegetable fibers are spun into a round puff that retains water well. When used, a water barrier between sponge and skin gently cleanses without scratching or irritating. This sponge is safe for daily use, including for those with sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Because natural latex rubber is used as the binder, those allergic to latex should choose another product.

Zero Waste Club will plant a tree for every pack they sell as will Eco Girl Shop. Or if you purchase them from Free the Ocean, the brand will fund the removal of ten pieces of plastic from the ocean.

Sold in a pack of five, each 100% biodegradable scrubber is made using fair trade practices in India. Packaged in a 100% recycled and recyclable unbleached kraft box that is printed with soy inks, you can feel good going zero-waste.

When you scrub away baked- or burned on food, hard grease, stains and stubborn food residues from your dishes, pots and pans, you need a tough dish sponge that can hold up to multiple uses. Instead of the copper-coated, rusty steel wool or nylon scrubbers, try Zero Waste Club Coconut Dish Scrubber. They’re made from coconut coir, an upcycled waste product purchased from coconut farmers in India. The fibers are held together with natural latex rubber. Abrasive enough to remove the toughest food stains, these scrubbers are delicate enough not to scratch your dishes, pots and pans.

Available singly, or in packs of five, the flattened loofahs come in recycled and recyclable packaging. Clean Planetware is a Green America certified business, which sets standards for social justice practices, environmental sustainability, and transparency.

Clean Planetware Heirloom Mayan Loofahs are sourced from a single family farm in Guatemala, using Mayan heirloom variety seed. The growers don't use pesticides or herbicides, and the loofah sponges are unprocessed, resulting in a vegan loofah that's 100% plant fiber. As such, these Planetware loofahs are fully compostable, decomposing within 30 days when buried or added to a composting pile.

At first glance you might guess that natural loofah is made from a sea sponge or dried coral because of their coarse, spongy consistency and tubular shape. But they’re actually made from the fruit of the plant Luffa aegyptiaca, a vine-grown member of the squash family.

The Zero Waste Club sponges are sold in packs of two. Purchase contribute to environmental initiatives, including enviromental nonprofit 1% for the Planet .

Each Zero Waste Sponge can absorb up to ten times its weight in liquid, but also dry quickly to minimize bacteria growth. They can be washed in the dishwasher or microwaved to extend their usefulness, then composted or buried after a few weeks of use.

Cellulose is found in plant cell walls and extracted from wood pulp for use in paper and other products, including these biodegradable kitchen sponges from Zero Waste Club. While many other kitchen sponges combine cellulose with plastic fibers, these biodegradable, zero-waste sponges are made from 100% wood pulp.

Blueland is a Certified B Corp and Cradle to Cradle Certified which means the product must exceed standards for material health and reuse, renewable energy and carbon management, water stewardship, and social fairness.

These sponges are available in packs of three or six. When you buy six, they are only about $3 each—a better deal than a three-pack Etee scrubbers. Blueland is one of several companies whose focus is on reducing plastic waste and using biodegradable packaging whenever possible.

Much like the Etee Loofie, the Blueland Scrub Sponge is double-sided, with a cellulose sponge on one side and a loofah on the other. Also hand sewn with cotton thread, this sponge can be washed on the top rack of your dishwasher and composted when it’s worn out.

When your Loofie Scrubber is worn out, it can be composted or even buried in your garden, where it will decompose within a month.

Etee extends its no-plastic ethos to its packaging as well, shipping Loofie Scrubbrs in recycled cardboard, sealed with biodegradable cellulose tape. A portion of profits also go to socially-conscious initiatives including the Mississauga Food Bank (local to the Ontario manufacturer) and the WestCoast Children's Clinic.

Sold individually or as a three-pack, Etee recommends replacing your scrubber sponge every three to five weeks, depending on how you use them. You can clean it regularly by adding it to the top rack of your dishwasher. It’s also fit for use in other parts of the house, including the bathroom.

Etee Loofie Scrubber kitchen sponges have a soft side for wiping and a rough side for scrubbing. The cloth side is a spongy cellulose-cotton and wood cellulose dishcloth. The scrubbing side is made of fibrous loofah plant material that won’t scratch dishes. The two sides are sewn together using cotton thread (rather than commonly used polyester thread) which makes this sturdy sponge reusable and fully biodegradable.

Final Verdict Although there are a few great options, we like the Etee Loofie Scrubber (view at Amazon) because it’s double-sided, plant-based and from a socially- and environmentally-conscious company. To transition toward biodegradable products in your beauty regimen, we like No Tox Life Luna Charcoal Facial Sponge (view at No Tox Life) because it’s a charcoal-infused plant-based sponge that’s gentle enough for sensitive skin and made from the roots of a food plant with more than a millennium of history in Asia.

What to Look for in Biodegradable Sponges

Materials

To be biodegradable, a product must be made from materials that can be broken down by microorganisms like bacteria and fungi and be absorbed naturally into the environment without human intervention. Therefore, if we choose sponges made from minimally processed plant-based materials, for example, cotton, cellulose from wood pulp and plant loofah, they will biodegrade naturally over time without causing toxicity or bioaccumulating in the food chain.

We should avoid plastics whenever possible. That can take a bit of effort sometimes because manufacturers that use plastics don’t necessarily print it on their packaging. But because biodegradability and compostability are favorable characteristics, they are often printed on a manufacturer’s label and website.

Lifetime

When choosing a sponge, think about how often you use it, in what capacity and how often you generally replace it. Some sponges are meant to be replaced each month while others are considered useful for six months or more. These factors are important when you consider annual costs. For example, a very affordable sponge may be more expensive to use over the long-term if it’s meant to be discarded quickly compared to a more expensive sponge that will last for several months or more.

It’s also important to clearly understand the term “compostable” on a product label. Although there is a connection between biodegradable and compostable, they aren’t the same thing. While objects can naturally biodegrade over time, the process of composting involves human intervention. Some products can be labeled compostable but then actually only turn into compost when placed under conditions of high heat and pressure found in a municipal compost facility.

Most of the sponges above can be safely buried in your garden and “disappear” within 30 to 90 days depending on the local climate and season. They can also be tossed in with municipal yard waste and compost for curbside pick up if your community offers that service and allows these materials in that waste stream. Check with your local recycler if you’re not sure about what they accept.

Typical synthetic sponges can persist for 20 to 40 years in typical composting conditions, and often much longer, perhaps hundreds of years in the often toxic, anaerobic (little or no oxygen) conditions inside a typical landfill.

Company Ethics

A product can be offered very cheaply and on a global scale, but that convenience sometimes comes at the expense and/or exploitation of a company’s workers. Whenever possible, spend your hard earned dollars with companies that pay their workers a living wage, provide a safe working environment and give back to the communities that help them grow and succeed. The term “fair trade” often encompasses these ideals. Some third party organizations independently verify and certify fair trade practices so look for mention and/or seals on company packaging and websites, such as Fair For Life. However, be aware that some organizations have limitations while other simply issue certifications in exchange for membership fees so it’s important to do your research if you really want to shop fair trade.

Check out the “About” section of a company’s website. That’s where the brand often list fair trade practices and any third party certifications as well as charitable programs in which they participate such as 1% for the Planet. Choose companies and manufacturers that mirror your own environmental and social ethics.

FAQs

Are sea sponges eco-friendly?

Sea sponges are stationary marine animals that filter nutrients from the water. A vital part of the marine food chain, sea sponges are a food source for fish, starfish, sea urchins and sea turtles including the endangered hawksbill sea turtle.

Their porous bodies allow water to circulate through them, which allow them to absorb nutrients, remove waste, and obtain oxygen without a circulatory, nervous, or digestive system. When harvested without disturbing the base, sponges are capable of growing back over several years, making them a potentially renewable source of highly-absorbent and natural sponges.

But while ocean sponges may seem like an eco-friendly alternative, organizations like the International Union for Conservation of Nature have decried overharvesting, which has put several species at risk. While some of the existing demand for sea sponges can be met by sustainable aquaculture techniques, populations of the porous animals—particularly in the Mediterranean—would be put in further danger if presented as a full alternative to plastic sponges.

While certain sponges found for sale may be harvested sustainably, plant-derived sponges like loofah or wood cellulose choices are usually the more eco-friendly pick.

Are biodegradable sponges sanitary?

All sponges, whether they are synthetic or biodegradable, will harbor bacteria and viruses simply because of their regular contact with water and organic matter (food, bathroom waste, etc.).

Some natural materials are known to deter bacterial growth better than synthetics. For example, wood cutting boards show less bacterial growth than plastic ones.

More independent studies are necessary to determine whether bacteria grow more easily on biodegradable materials than synthetic ones. But there are easy ways to ensure that your biodegradable sponge is sanitary.

The simple act of washing dishes with soap and hot water, rinsing thoroughly, followed by allowing the sponge to dry out fully between uses kills more than 99% of bacteria and other organisms. Drying in the open air is important, preferably on a self-draining elevated dish or rack—such as this sustainable bamboo soap dish from Eco Roots.

If you have a window over the sink, place your sponge and drying rack in direct sunlight since the sun’s ultraviolet rays are known to help kill bacteria naturally and reduce odors. Some of us use two sponges, switching each day to allow yesterday’s sponge more drying time.

There is also plenty of evidence to show that microwaving your WET sponge for about 30 seconds works just as well as the above method. Because microwaves excite water molecules, the sponge must be wet or it will get too hot and become a potential fire hazard. Microwaving your biodegradable sponge could also slightly shorten the life of your sponge because it increases wear and tear, but the decrease in lifespan won’t likely be noticeable.

Others run sponges through a cycle in the top rack of the dishwasher. The soap and heat sanitize but be sure your sponge dries thoroughly each day. Bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms can’t survive without moisture to help them breed.

Why Trust Treehugger?

Since the age of five, Lorraine Wilde has washed more dishes than she’d like to admit over the last 40 years. She has long used sponges, dish cloths and brushes for different jobs in her home and bath. She has only the highest standards for what goes on her family’s skin and into our delicate water bodies.

Lorraine also holds a Master’s degree in environmental science and is a firm believer that consumers can make healthy, informed and environmentally-conscious choices to protect their families and our planet.

