The 7 Best Biodegradable Diapers of 2021

You’ve probably heard that when it comes to diapering your baby, cloth diapers are better for the planet than any single-use product. That is still the case, according to a UK life cycle assessment, if you do things like line dry them outside, wash fuller loads in newer, energy-efficient appliances without harsh detergents and other chemicals, and reuse them on multiple children.

But the truth is that cloth diapers—or nappies if you’re in the UK—and all of these if’s just aren’t practical or attainable for everyone. Upfront costs of $300 to $400 for each size are beyond some family budgets. Cloth diapers aren’t accepted at some child care centers and many people don’t have easy or affordable access to regular laundry. Tired parents will also be the first to admit that cloth diapers do require more time to process and launder compared to disposables. Let’s also not forget that there are many situations when you don’t want to carry a dirty diaper around, like air or train travel.

Parents also must consider a number of other factors when debating whether to use cloth or disposable. There is no clear cut answer and pros and cons must be weighed with each families’ unique circumstances in mind. In the end, you must choose what’s right for your family.

The good news is that biodegradable diaper technology has advanced significantly in recent years. That’s because manufacturers have responded to our calls for environmentally-conscious alternatives to traditional plastic disposables. It is now relatively easy to find a variety of biodegradable disposable diapers online and in major stores.

We’ve culled a list of the best, environmentally-friendly and biodegradable diapers that are available today.