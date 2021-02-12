The 9 Best Biodegradable Dental Flosses of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"This pick has a one-click system to replace the floss each use, so all that’s disposed of is the used floss."

"If interdental brushes are better for you than floss, check out this company's bamboo verision."

"If you are going to throw away your floss packaging, this simple-but-ingenious design is your lowest-waste option."

"The floss expands a bit once it’s between your teeth, which can be useful for those with tight interdental spaces."

"Except for vegans, this floss hits all the sustainability marks, as it’s fully zero-waste and compostable."

Dental floss is an important tool in your dental-care arsenal. If you are conscious of the plastic we produce, you may have noticed that the relatively small roll of floss is often packaged in an overlarge plastic container (sometimes packaged inside another piece of plastic!) that serves little purpose other than taking up space in your drawer or dopp kit.

It’s a waste of hard plastic that will stick around in the landfill for thousands of years. The plastic was also made from a nonrenewable resource (oil)—all of that waste for a container that is unlikely to be easily recycled, and ultimately, pretty unnecessary, as judged by the plethora of much lower-impact options on the market.

Here's the scoop on the best biodegradable dental floss: