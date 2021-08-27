The 8 Best Bike Racks of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The Koova bike storage rack stores up to six bikes. That makes it an optimal choice for storing a fleet.

When there’s nowhere to go with your bike but up, you need the Rad Cycle Bike Lift.

This product has three touch points that hold the tire, making it more stable than similar stands in this category.

These are perfect hangers for cyclists who have limited storage space and don’t want to spend a lot of money to stash their ride.

More and more city officials and urban planners are turning to bike sharing programs and designing bikeable cities. That’s because bicycles are a convenient and fun way to exercise, run errands, or commute. They’re also a carbon-free way to travel, which is great for the environment.

Yet owning a bike can also be a bit of a financial investment. That means they need to be stowed safely and securely. Sure, foldable bikes are easy to store, but most adult bikes take up space. Furthermore, if you are part of a couple or family or an avid cyclist who rocks both skinny and fat tires, you may have multiple bikes to house.

To find the right storage option, you’ll want to consider the length of your bike, the width of its tires, the handlebar shape, and how much room you have in your home, garage, or shed. You’ll also want to determine if you want a portable or more permanent storage solution.

We found indoor and outdoor storage ideas for stashing your favorite two-wheeler when you’re not out on a joy ride. Read on for the best bike racks.