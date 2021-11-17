Environment Transportation The 8 Best Bike Cargo Trailers of 2021 Going car-free is easy with these tow-behind carts. By Amber Nolan Amber Nolan College at Brockport, State University of New York Amber Nolan is a freelance writer for Treehugger who is passionate about sustainable living, nature, and outdoor adventure. Learn about our editorial process Published November 17, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Environment Active Automotive Aviation Public Transportation Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Cycling can be a healthy, affordable, and eco-friendly alternative to driving, but a bicycle comes with one major drawback: storage space. Investing in a bike cargo trailer can help you ditch the car by maximizing your carrying capacity. Whether you’re going to the grocery store, toting beach gear, going to the laundromat, or moving larger items, a bike cargo trailer is a convenient piece of equipment that will pay for itself in the long run. Several types are available including foldable options for easy storage, heavy-duty designs for larger loads, or covered carts for those rainy days. We researched the market and found the best bike cargo trailers. The Rundown Best Overall: Burley Bike Cargo Trailer at REI A unique, three-tiered design with sturdy construction and easy storage capabilities. Best Budget: Allen Sports Cargo Trailer at Walmart Ideal for lighter loads during clear skies, this budget option doubles as a useful gardening cart. Best Covered Trailer: Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Bike Trailer at Amazon A weather-resistant option from a trusted name in cycling. Best Single Wheel: Apex Rage Powersports Single Wheel at Walmart This single wheel is easy to maneuver and includes a handy cargo bag. Best Rugged: Wike Flatbed Trailer at Amazon A simple, but durable trailer that’s capable of hauling a large amount of gear. Best Splurge: Burley Cargo Bike Trailer at REI With ample storage and added stability, the Nomad was designed for touring cyclists. Best Folding: Aosom Folding Bike Cargo Trailer at Amazon This reasonably-priced cargo trailer quickly packs up for easy storage. Best Value: Retrospec Rover Hauler at Amazon A great middle-of-the-road choice with a decent load capacity. Best Overall: Burley Travoy Bike Cargo Trailer View On REI Foldable, versatile, and durable, the Burley Travoy Bike Cargo Trailer is an excellent trailer for toting light loads like groceries, luggage, golf clubs, or small coolers. Its unique, dolly-like design includes thoughtful touches like wheel guards, a kick stand (for use when it’s freestanding), push-button wheel release, and a three-tier folding system for easy storage. The trailer quickly attaches to a bike post (no need for tools), and the length of the tow arm can be adjusted for various types of bikes or cargo racks. The cargo trailer is lightweight (just under 11 pounds) and can tote as much as 60 pounds with ease. Best Budget: Allen Sports Deluxe Cargo Trailer View On Walmart For an affordable trailer that’s ideal for lighter loads, the Allen Sports Deluxe Cargo is designed for day-to-day use like going to the grocery store, sports games, the beach, or the laundromat. The cart can hold around 50 pounds of gear and comes with a cargo net to secure items. Its plastic wheels work best on pavement, and the rear axle attachment is compatible with most bicycles. The trailer comes with a comfortable grip on the handle, so when detached, it can also be used as a handy cart for gardening or other tasks around the house. Best Covered Trailer: Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Bike Trailer View On Amazon View On Sears.com Manufactured from a trusted company that’s been designing bicycles and accessories since the 1800s, the Schwinn Day Tripper is a solid choice for a covered cargo trailer at a moderate price. With an impressive haul load capacity of 100 pounds and a wider storage compartment (nearly 23 inches), the Day Tripper is a versatile trailer that’s compatible with most bikes, and a Schwinn Universal Coupler attachment is included. The water-resistant cover provides extra protection from and rain, dust, UV rays, and can easily be rolled up when not needed. Plus, the collapsible frame and quick release wheels make this trailer easy to store. Best Single Wheel: Apex Rage Powersports Single Wheel View On Walmart Single wheel bike cargo trailers can be easier to maneuver than a two wheeled trailer—particularly on tight turns because the trailer flows from side to side more easily. The Rage Powersports is a reasonably priced, single-wheeled option that can haul up to 65 pounds. The trailer is made of reinforced steel and includes a cargo bag with a large front storage pocket (that can also double as a backpack). For safety, there’s rear-wheel fenders, reflectors, and a flag for added visibility. Although compatible with most newer bicycles, it is specifically designed for quick-release axles. Best Rugged: Wike Heavy Duty Flatbed Trailer View On Amazon If you’re looking for an extremely durable, workhorse cargo trailer that can handle larger loads, consider the Wike Heavy Duty Flatbed. Made with alloy wheels, stainless steel spokes, and an all-aluminum frame, the trailer can tote a whopping 125 pounds. The cargo hold floor is made from thick, hard plastic with UV protection, and the trailer weighs 19 pounds in total. Ideal for couriers, carrying large boxes, storage bins, or even lawn and landscaping equipment, the Wike has a simple, no-frills design that gets the job done. Simply add bungee cords or ratchet straps to secure items to the frame. Good to Know The cargo trailers on this list are only for pulling cargo, however, there are bike trailers designed to carry young children and others specifically geared toward pets. Those types of trailers have added features like extra suspension for smoother rides, shade coverings, and even safety harnesses. Best Splurge: Burley Cargo Bike Trailer View On REI A popular choice for camping, touring, and trail riding, the Burley Nomad is a well-built, sturdy trailer that helps the bike maintain stability. The trailer has 105 liters of cargo space and up to 100 pounds of weight capacity yet weighs just 15 pounds. A popular choice for camping, touring, and trail riding, the Burley Nomad is a well-built, sturdy trailer that helps the bike maintain stability. The trailer has 105 liters of cargo space and up to 100 pounds of weight capacity yet weighs just 15 pounds. The interior contains divided mesh pockets to separate items; eight interior rings to secure items (plus four more on the exterior), and a water-resistant rain cover. Other added features include the flex connector that allows the trailer to stay upright (even if the bike tips over), and a compact, collapsible design for storage. Additional gear racks can be purchased separately. Safety reflectors and a universal bike hitch are included, and some basic assembly is required. The bike trailer ships from Canada. Best Value: Retrospec Rover Hauler Cargo Bike Trailer View On Amazon For a trailer with a medium weight capacity that’s a solid bang-for-your buck, the Retrospec Rover Hauler is a great value. There’s a weather resistant cover that can keep cargo safe if you’re caught in light rain, and D-rings to strap and secure cargo. Its collapsible design allows for easy storage when not in use. The trailer has an 80-pound weight capacity and can fit most adult bicycles; however, it is not compatible with through axles. The Retrospec Rover has a steel frame, safety flag for added visibility, and is available in several fabric color options. Be aware that moderate assembly is required. Final Verdict The Burley Travoy Bike Trailer (view on REI) is our top pick for a premium quality, versatile cargo trailer, but if you need something more affordable, we recommend the Retrospec Rover Hauler (view on Amazon), or our budget choice, the Allen Sports Deluxe Cargo Trailer (view on Walmart). What to Look for When Choosing a Bike Cargo Trailer Trailer Connection Most bike cargo trailers attach to the seat post or rear axle, but some can also attach to existing rear racks (although attachments may be required). When connecting to the rear axle, verify the type of axle you have first (ie. quick release, nutted, through axle) to be sure if the trailer is compatible. Weight Capacity Consider what you plan on using the cargo trailer for: Are you going to the market? Loading up some beach gear? Hauling heavier loads? Most trailers can handle between 50 and 125 pounds, so choose the weight capacity that matches your anticipated use. Added Features When selecting the right bike cargo trailer, be sure to look the added features that set each product apart. If you're biking in an area where it rains a lot, consider one of the trailers with a waterproof cover. Do you have limited storage in your home? Go with one of the foldable trailers. If you're going be taking it on rougher terrain, take a closer look at the type of tires. Why Trust Treehugger? The author, Amber Nolan, was car free for more than 10 years and knows just how much of a game changer a bike cargo trailer is in simplifying day-to-day errands.