Environment Transportation The 8 Best Bike Accessories of 2021 Don't leave the house without these biking essentials By Arricca SanSone Updated May 03, 2021 Maybe you finally got your new bike after that long wait last year during the Bike Boom when suppliers struggled to meet demand. Or maybe you revived that old model that had been languishing in the garage or basement for years. Perhaps you've decided to bike to work to cut down on your personal fossil fuel use. In any case, if you're peddling more often, you may want to add some smart accessories to make the most of your ride. Of course, protecting your noggin should be your first priority, so make sure you know how to fit your helmet properly in the first place. Other safety accessories include lights to make you more visible, and water bottle holders to keep you hydrated. If you're planning to bring the littlest kids along on the trail, a bike trailer is another good idea. Ahead, the best bike accessories for keeping you safe and comfortable. Best Helmet: Bontrager Starvos WaveCel Cycling Helmet This helmet is rated for safety by Virginia Tech's third-party testing facility, which evaluates its ability to reduce linear acceleration and rotational velocity of the head during crashes. The helmet contains a unique collapsible cellular material that's more effective than traditional foam for protecting your head. In addition, it conforms and flexes better to your head shape with a design that allows more heat to be dispersed. It comes in sizes XS to XL to accommodate all ages. The company also offers a free crash replacement guarantee if it's involved in a crash during your first year of ownership and donates $1 for every helmet sold to PeopleForBikes, which supports bike-friendly cities. Best Cargo Trailer: Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Bike Trailer If you're looking for a bike trailer for occasional use and loads up to 100 pounds, this folding frame unit is a good option. It packs neatly to stow when not in use, and you can use it with or without the cargo cover. The 16-inch tires offer a smooth ride, and it comes with a one-year warranty. It's a good budget option for moderate loads such hauling home as a few bags of groceries or moving around firewood on a camping trip, and it's easy to assemble and install. Best Water Bottle Holder: Ibera Bicycle Lightweight Aluminum Water Bottle Cage This aluminum bottle holder comes with stainless bolts and fits most standard and oversized water bottles. Its sleek design doesn't take up a ton of space, and it comes in 4 colors to coordinate with your frame. Weighing in at only 1.5 ounces, it's not going to add any additional drag on your peddling. It's a good all-purpose holder at a reasonable price, although it may not hold up to heavy-duty use by serious cyclists. Best Light Set: Ascher USB Rechargeable Bike Light Set Equipping your bike with a set of lights is both about being able to see in the dark and being more visible on the road. One study showed that cyclists with mounted running lights had a 19% lower accident rate than those without lights. This budget set contains both front and rear LED USB-rechargeable lights that attach quickly to your bike with silicone straps for easy installation. Both lights can be adjusted to full brightness, half brightness, slow-flashing, or fast-flashing modes. Best Child Bike Trailer: Thule Coaster XT Bike Trailer The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the use of a bicycle-towed trailer over a front or rear-mounted child bike seat as a safer alternative because a child's additional weight on your bike may make the bike unstable and increase braking time. This trailer has a mesh-sided cabin and safety harnesses for two kids up to 100 pounds from ages 6 months to 5 years old. It also converts quickly to a stroller for dual use and folds for storage. The fabric is sturdy and easy-to-clean, and it's well worth the money for its durability. Best Bike Lock: Kryptonite New York Lock Standard It's a sad fact of life, but bikes are stolen every day. This lock can give a potential thief pause because it's constructed with a 16-millimeter steel shackle, which is resistant to most bolt cutters, as well as double deadbolts. It comes with three keys and a lifetime warranty. The company also offers a year's anti-theft protection up to $4,000 when you register with them. It's heavy (around 4.5 pounds), but it feels substantial and which some users fine reassuring. Best Phone Mount: TeamObsidian Premium Bike Phone Mount You know you're going to need your phone to navigate or snap a photo of that gorgeous waterfall on the trail. This silicone cradle slips onto your handlebars or frame in a second. Two different sizes fit phones from 5 to 6.5 inches, and it comes with a two-year warranty. It's lightweight and easy to fasten onto handlebars, but it may not last as long if you're taking it on and off frequently. Best Bell: Spurcycle Original Bell This stylish bell was launched in 2013 by two brothers who created another bike product via a Kickstarter campaign. It has a clear, distinctive sound that rings three times as long as standard bells. You'll be able to give notice from a distance to other cyclists or walkers that you're coming up behind them. It fits on any handlebar, and is made completely in the United States with a lifetime warranty. It has a clear, pleasant sound, and it is incredibly durable (and pretty!) compared to cheaper bells that have proliferated recently.