The 7 Best Bidet Seats of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"The control panel is attached to the seat, so there’s no remote control to misplace."

"From the touchscreen remote to the LED nightlight, the C3-230 is loaded with extras."

Americans rely heavily on toilet paper to clean their backsides, bogging down sewage systems and leading to a host of environmental issues like energy waste and deforestation. However, there’s a bathroom revolution taking place as innovative bidets attempt to overthrow toilet paper and stake claim to the porcelain throne.

Not only do bidets help reduce paper consumption, but they can also offer benefits to personal hygiene. Not to mention, they're especially useful during toilet paper shortages. And now, it’s easier than ever for consumers to convert their existing toilets into bidets, thanks to affordable bidet attachments (mounted to the toilet) and bidet seats (which replace the existing seat).

While attachments are a more basic option, bidet seats are the next step up with luxuries like warm water sprayers, heated seats, self-cleaning, and even air dryers. Bidet seats can provide similar trendy features that more expensive, stand-alone bidet units offer (like touch-screen remotes and LED nightlights)— but at a fraction of the cost. Here are the best bidet seats.