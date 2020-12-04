Design Green Design The 7 Best Bidet Seats of 2020 Convert your existing toilet into a cleansing bidet By Amber Nolan Amber Nolan is a freelance writer for Treehugger who is passionate about sustainable living, nature, and outdoor adventure. our editorial process Amber Nolan Updated December 04, 2020 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Design Tiny Homes Architecture Interior Design Green Design Urban Design Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Toto Washlet C200 Elongated Toilet Seat Bidet at Amazon "No necessity is overlooked with this durable bidet seat from a trusted brand." Best Budget: Alpha Bidet iX Hybrid Bidet Toilet Seat at Amazon "The iX Hybrid has a wide range of thoughtful options yet a surprisingly low price." Best Splurge: Kohler Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilets at Amazon "From the touchscreen remote to the LED nightlight, the C3-230 is loaded with extras." Best Non-Electric: Brondell Swash Non-Electric Bidet Toilet Seat at Amazon "An effective and affordable option that doesn’t require an electrical outlet." Best Self-Cleaning: Coway Elongated-Electronic Bidet Seat at Amazon "The three-stage cleaning care system keeps the unit fresh and sanitary." Best Built-in Panel: Bio Bidet Slim Series Electric Smart Bidet Seat at Amazon "The control panel is attached to the seat, so there’s no remote control to misplace." Best Sprayer: Omigo Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat at Myomigo.com "The variety of sprayer settings on the Omigo allows for a quick, complete cleanse." Americans rely heavily on toilet paper to clean their backsides, bogging down sewage systems and leading to a host of environmental issues like energy waste and deforestation. However, there’s a bathroom revolution taking place as innovative bidets attempt to overthrow toilet paper and stake claim to the porcelain throne. Not only do bidets help reduce paper consumption, but they can also offer benefits to personal hygiene. Not to mention, they're especially useful during toilet paper shortages. And now, it’s easier than ever for consumers to convert their existing toilets into bidets, thanks to affordable bidet attachments (mounted to the toilet) and bidet seats (which replace the existing seat). While attachments are a more basic option, bidet seats are the next step up with luxuries like warm water sprayers, heated seats, self-cleaning, and even air dryers. Bidet seats can provide similar trendy features that more expensive, stand-alone bidet units offer (like touch-screen remotes and LED nightlights)— but at a fraction of the cost. Here are the best bidet seats. Best Overall: Toto Washlet C200 Elongated Toilet Seat Bidet Buy on Amazon Buy on Wayfair Buy on Home Depot Having spent 40 years perfecting bidets, Toto has thought of everything when it comes to bathroom hygiene. The company’s first Washlet model came out in 1980, and today’s Washlets are turning the mundane call of duty into an experience in itself. With plenty of features, the C200 is a middle-of-the-road option (in terms of pricing), with warm water sprays, a deodorizer, a heated seat, and an air dryer—eliminating the need for a washcloth or any toilet paper in order to dry off. Plus, the Washlet has several remote-controlled cleansing spray patterns and various pressures, so you don’t need to scoot up or down on the seat to rinse the right spot. For a bidet seat with an abundance of extras yet a surprisingly affordable price, consider the Alpha Bidet iX Hybrid Bidet Toilet Seat. The remote-controlled seat has a ceramic core heating system that allows for warm water when you want it, plus stainless-steel nozzles with a self-cleaning mechanism and a power-saving setting. Not to mention, there are four wash modes: a rear wash, a front feminine wash, a child wash, and a "rear plus" wash that has a narrow, targeted spray for when a spot needs more attention. The glowing blue nightlight helps guide you—and guests in your home—to the bathroom during those sleepy midnight trips.

A Note on Size and Shape

Bidet seat manufacturers typically offer both elongated and round model options to fit most (but not all) toilet types. Before making a purchase, be sure to verify that the bidet seat is the correct size and shape to match your toilet. Before making a purchase, be sure to verify that the bidet seat is the correct size and shape to match your toilet. Best Splurge: Kohler C3-230 Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilets Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot Buy on Kohler.com With so many luxurious features and extra attention to sanitation, the C3-230 Electric Bidet Seat by Kohler makes trips to the toilet something to look forward to. An LED nightlight guides the way to the heated seat that’s ergonomically designed for extra comfort. Kohler goes the extra mile to keep the bidet clean with a UV light that automatically sanitizes the sprayers, antimicrobial agents to keep mildew at bay, and a carbon filter for odor reduction. The touchscreen remote makes it easy to adjust water temperatures and pressures, plus there’s an energy-saving mode and a warm air dryer. The company even addressed the toilet lid, by adding a quiet-close concept to prevent it from slamming shut. Best Non-Electric: Brondell Swash Non-Electric Bidet Toilet Seat Buy on Amazon Buy on Lowe's The Brondell Swash EcoSeat S102 is an excellent way to begin using bidet seats without too many bells and whistles, and it's ideal for those who lack an extra electrical outlet in their bathroom. The non-electric design costs about the same as a bidet attachment, but it avoids the awkward spacing between the seat and the rim that attachments can often create. The EcoSeat S102 is easy to install, has rear and front spray options with pressure controls, a self-cleaning nozzle, and temperature adjustments for ambient or warm water (but connection to a hot water source is required). Although it doesn’t have electric remotes, heated seats, or nightlights, the Swash is affordable, durable, and effective. Good to Know Although the majority of bidet seats (with a few exceptions) require an electric outlet, most bidet attachments do not and can be a cost-effective alternative if your bathroom lacks extra outlets. Best Self-Cleaning: Coway Bidetmega 400E Elongated-Electronic Bidet Seat Buy on Amazon Buy on Cowaymega.com Buy on Home Depot Many bidet seats offer a self-cleaning function, but the feature is often limited to nozzle sanitation. The Coway Bidetmega 400 extends this concept with a three-stage cleaning care system that automatically cleanses the bowl, water path, and nozzle to reduce any bacteria buildup—allowing even better hygiene. The sprayer generates a multiple-stage wash, with nozzles that move back and forth to ensure a complete cleanse, plus the heated dryer will leave you with that fresh feeling. The wireless remote even features braille control buttons, with options to adjust the temperature, set the child wash or power-saving mode, or turn on the nightlight. Best Built-in Panel: Bio Bidet Slim Series Electric Smart Bidet Seat Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot Most of the newest bidet seats have luxurious features that are controlled by a remote, but if you prefer a built-in control panel, Bio Bidet’s Slim One is an excellent option. The roster of added conveniences includes a nightlight, a three-in-one wash nozzle (front, posterior, and turbo wash), and a power saver—all adjusted by a control panel that’s attached to the side. There’s also a child setting that automatically disperses a lower water temperature. Bio Bidet also has a number of green initiatives underway such as committing its headquarters to solar power, using recyclable packaging for products (including the Slim One), and joining forces with Random Acts of Green. A trusted name in bidets, the Omigo Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat includes a whopping seven nozzle positions to choose from, in addition to three spray widths and three different pressure options. There's also on-demand, active oscillation to target difficult spots. When finished, a self-cleaning system uses silver ion sterilization on the spray nozzles. The air dryer has three temperature settings, all controlled by a remote (that rests in a magnetic docking station when not in use), plus an activated carbon filter eliminates odors. Other highlights of the Omigo include an LED nightlight and heated seat with a skin safety sensor and adjustable temperature. Final Verdict

The Toto Washlet C200 is our top choice from an established company with 40 years in the business of bidets, but if you're searching for a lower-cost alternative, the Alpha Bidet iX Hybrid is an impressive product for less investment.

Why Trust Treehugger?

Amber Nolan, the author of this piece, has tested several types of bidet seats as well as bidet attachments. Nolan also got input from Treehugger Design Editor and bidet enthusiast, Lloyd Alter.