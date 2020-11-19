Design Green Design The 8 Best Bidet Attachments of 2020 Bidets can help save water, toilet paper, and money By Amber Nolan Amber Nolan is a freelance writer for Treehugger who is passionate about sustainable living, nature, and outdoor adventure. our editorial process Amber Nolan Updated November 19, 2020 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Design Tiny Homes Architecture Interior Design Green Design Urban Design Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Tushy Spa at Hellotushy.com "With stylish options, a warm water rinse, and varying pressure options, the Tushy Spa is a great choice overall." Best Budget: LUXE Bidet Neo 120 at Amazon "A wallet-friendly way to see what bidet attachments are all about." Best Dual Nozzle: GenieBidet Ultra Thin Toilet Attachment at Amazon "With a dual-rinse option, the Genie Bidet provides both front and rear cleansing." Best Sprayer: Raw Living Essentials Premium Bidet Sprayer at Amazon "Great for use as a handheld bidet, cloth diaper cleaner, or pet wash." Best Left-Handed: Brondell SouthSpa Left-Handed Bidet at Amazon "While most bidet attachments are aligned to fit on the right side of the toilet, Brondell has one that lefties will love." Best for Night Use: Bio Bidet SlimGlow at Amazon "The battery-powered light makes this bidet ideal for those frequent nighttime trips to the bathroom." Best Handheld: RinseWorks Aquaus 360 Patented Handheld Bidet Sprayer at Amazon "A pressurized handheld bidet that allows more control over where you rinse." Best Durable: Omigo Element + at Myomigo.com "Special attention is paid to the construction of this bidet, making it an excellent investment." Many consumers are rethinking the archaic use of toilet paper and making the switch to bidets—and with good reason. These useful bathroom devices have a number of benefits on the environment and on personal hygiene. It’s estimated that Americans use 34 million rolls of toilet paper per day, but bidets can reduce toilet paper use by 75 percent (or more). According to the National Resource Defense Council, bidets actually use less water than toilet paper because of how much water the tissue-making process requires. The familiar, stand-alone bidets found in luxury hotels are being reimagined as innovative, space-saving products—and they’re gaining in popularity. One of the most cost-efficient types is a bidet attachment, a handy gadget that can be easily installed into an existing toilet. Typically, bidet attachments do not require electricity and consist of several variations including handheld devices, multiple rinse jets, or warm and cool water sprays. Here are the best bidet attachments. Best Overall: Tushy Spa Buy on Hellotushy.com It’s not just the clever marketing that’s been catching the attention of consumers: Tushy’s products are well-designed and reasonably priced. The Tushy Spa builds upon its classic bidet attachment by adding an adjustable warm water option with temperature control (but the toilet must be located near the sink in order to connect to the heat). The Tushy Spa requires no electricity, is easy to install, and also includes pressure and angle control. Several color options are available to give the toilet a little flair, including bamboo, gold, or bronze adjustment knobs. Tushy is a carbon-neutral company that supports three Verified Carbon Standard projects to help offset carbon emissions. In addition, a portion of Tushy’s proceeds goes toward the company’s Give Back Program. Good to Know Bidet attachments are a great way to get started with bidets, but if you’re willing to spend a little more, bidet toilet seats often come with added features for even more comfort on “the John.” Best Dual Nozzle: GenieBidet Ultra Thin Toilet Attachment Buy on Amazon While many bidet attachments offer a single jet stream, the Genie Bidet has dual retractable nozzles for both feminine and rear cleansing, plus a self-cleaning option. The Genie Bidet has an ultra-thin design, eliminating any space between the seat and the toilet—so there isn’t a feeling that you’re sliding forward during use. The bidet can also be adjusted to get the right angle, and a sleek-looking knob makes it easy to control the power of the cleansing spray. When not in use, a hybrid T-connector allows the water supply to be turned off—an added feature of the Genie Bidet. The kit also includes a travel bidet for when you want to feel fresh away from home. Best Sprayer: Raw Living Essentials Premium Bidet Sprayer Buy on Amazon Built from high-grade 304 stainless steel, the Raw Living Essentials Premium Bidet Sprayer Kit works as a cloth diaper cleaner, pet washer, or handheld bidet. Dual pressure modes allow the user to switch between gentle or deep-cleaning options. The handheld bidet can be mounted to the wall, or the holder can easily be attached over the side of the toilet tank. Tested to withstand high pressure, the Premium Bidet Sprayer is durable, leakproof, and rust-resistant. As an environmentally conscious company, Raw Living Essentials donates a portion of every purchase toward protecting endangered animals. Best Left-Handed: Brondell SouthSpa Left-Handed Bidet Buy on Amazon While most bidet attachments are aligned to fit on the right side of the toilet, Brondell has designed an attachment that lefties will love. It’s also a great choice if your bathroom is too tight on space to accommodate anything extra on the right. The Brondell left attachment is available in several different designs depending on your price bracket and what bells and whistles you’re interested in. The SouthSpa Dual Temperature and Dual Nozzle version is the most extensive, with adjustments for hot- or cold-water temperatures, front or rear spray angles, retractable nozzles, and a self-cleaning setting. Best for Night Use: Bio Bidet SlimGlow Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Wayfair Bio Bidet has a range of bidet products, but the SlimGlow builds upon its previous models with an ultra-thin design, dual nozzles, and battery-powered night light. At just a half-inch thick, the non-electric SlimGlow easily slips under the seat of an existing toilet, and the dual nozzles offer a universal wash and a feminine cleanse with adjustable spray pressure. The highlight of the SlimGlow is the battery-powered nightlight that makes the midnight trips to the bathroom a little easier with illuminated colored indicator lights. BioBidet is a member of Random Acts of Green, an organization dedicated to encouraging and motivating people to make greener choices. Best Handheld: RinseWorks Aquaus 360 Patented Handheld Bidet Sprayer Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Lowe's Handheld bidets allow more control over the spray angle and can also be used to rinse the toilet bowl after use. There are several options on the market with a sink-sprayer design, but the RinseWorks stands out in that it is pressurized and specifically constructed to function as a bidet. The long handle means users aren’t reaching in the toilet bowl to get the desired angle, and the pressure flow switch is smoothly controlled with your thumb. For added flexibility, the bidet can also be used upside down. RinseWorks is a US-based company. Best Durable: Omigo Element + Buy on Myomigo.com For a high-quality attachment that’s built to last, the Omigo Element + is made from durable materials like ABS plastic with a ceramic core internal valve, plus additional stainless steel warm and cool water T-valves. Measuring just a quarter-inch thick, the Element + is one of the thinnest models on the market (so there’s no unnecessary space between the seat and the bidet), and retractable nozzles hide away when not in use to keep everything sanitary. The dual temperature knob makes it easy to switch from cool to warm water (but access to the sink link is required for this function), and front and rear pressurized sprays ensure a complete, targeted rinse. Final Verdict Our top pick is the Tushy Spa, which features a warm water rinse, varying pressure options, and a stylish design. For a more affordable option that’s perfect as an introduction to bidets, Luxe Bidet’s Neo 120 has all the essentials without a high price tag. 