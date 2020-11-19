The 8 Best Bidet Attachments of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"While most bidet attachments are aligned to fit on the right side of the toilet, Brondell has one that lefties will love."

Many consumers are rethinking the archaic use of toilet paper and making the switch to bidets—and with good reason. These useful bathroom devices have a number of benefits on the environment and on personal hygiene. It’s estimated that Americans use 34 million rolls of toilet paper per day, but bidets can reduce toilet paper use by 75 percent (or more). According to the National Resource Defense Council, bidets actually use less water than toilet paper because of how much water the tissue-making process requires.

The familiar, stand-alone bidets found in luxury hotels are being reimagined as innovative, space-saving products—and they’re gaining in popularity. One of the most cost-efficient types is a bidet attachment, a handy gadget that can be easily installed into an existing toilet. Typically, bidet attachments do not require electricity and consist of several variations including handheld devices, multiple rinse jets, or warm and cool water sprays. Here are the best bidet attachments.