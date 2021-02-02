Home & Garden Home The 8 Best Bamboo Pillows of 2021 Snuggle into our favorite bamboo pillows for a restful night of sleep By Neeti Mehra Neeti is a freelance writer for Treehugger who covers sustainability and conscious living. She has edited three magazines during her career and she is currently a columnist and is a contributor to a host of publications. our editorial process Neeti Mehra Updated February 02, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Coop Home Goods The Original at Coophomegoods.com "The medium-firm hypoallergenic pillow is filled with memory foam and microfibers that can be adjusted for you to sleep comfortably." Best Body Pillow: Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Full Size Body Pillow at Amazon "A shape-conforming body pillow that gives you the orthopedic support you need." Best Memory Foam: Xtreme Comforts SlimSleeper Shredded Memory Foam Pillow With Bamboo Cover at Amazon "This slim, shredded foam pillow can be molded to fit your contours and is a great choice for those who want a thinner head rest." Best for Kids: Snuggle-Pedic Toddler Pillow at Amazon "Comfortably sized for children, the versatile Snuggle-Pedic pillow can double up as a handy travel companion for adults." Best Cooling: Cariloha Gel Pillow at Cariloha.com "This innovative pillow cools with its top gel layer, while the bamboo charcoal memory foam improves breathability." Best for Sensitive Sleepers: Organic Textiles Bamboo Pillow with Organic Shredded Latex at Amazon "Filled with organic certified latex, it’s ideal for those who are sensitive to synthetic latex." Best for Travel: Unelma Bamboo Travel Neck Pillow at Myunelma.com "With temperature and pressure-sensitive certified viscose memory foam, this U-shaped neck pillow is a plush travel companion." Best Luxury: Cozy Earth Silk Pillow at Cozyearth.com "A luxurious, fluffy cloud, the filling is premium grade 100 percent long-strand mulberry silk." Bamboo is having a moment under the sun. The fast-growing and self-regenerating grass is a popular eco-crop which doesn’t require fertilizers and pesticides. This versatile fiber has slid into our bedrooms, too, with mattresses, sheets, and even pillows made from material derived from bamboo. Bamboo pillows are soft, breathable, hypoallergenic, and cuddlesome. Highly malleable and absorbent, many people find them to be cooling, making them an attractive buy. Plus, they’re easy to clean. But a bamboo pillow is not made entirely from the grass. The pillowcase is typically made of a blend of bamboo-derived viscose rayon and other materials, while the filling is usually a mix of microfibers and memory foam. Not all bamboo pillows tick the right health and environment boxes. Bamboo-derived viscose rayon in many instances is created by an intensive chemical process which creates toxic waste, though alternative environmentally gentle methods are being explored. Frequently, the synthetic foam stuffing in the pillows emits VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds), a mixture of malodorous gases. We look for pillows that have earned seals from at least one of three major third-party certifications to ensure all our recommendations are eco-friendly and healthy. The first is OEKO-TEX, which classifies products are free from harmful substances and safe for human use. The second is CertiPUR-US, which sets standards for content, emissions, and durability. The third GREENGUARD Gold, which sets standards for chemical emissions. You’ll spend 26 years of your lifetime asleep, so snuggle into our favorite bamboo pillows for a restful night of sleep. Best Overall: Coop Home Goods The Original Buy on Coophomegoods.com A clear winner in the bamboo pillow competition, with over 20,000 five-star reviews, this pillow is our top pick for a good night’s sleep. The cover is made from Lulltra fabric, a blend of polyester and sustainable bamboo-derived viscose rayon. The filling is a mix of microfiber and memory foam, certified by CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold. It has a 100-night sleep trial and a five-year warranty, so you have ample time to find out for yourself if this is the most comfortable pillow for you. Available in queen and king sizes, this customizable pillow comes with half a pound of extra stuffing, so you can plump it up more if you need to. Best Body Pillow: Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Full Size Body Pillow Buy on Amazon Great for side and stomach sleepers and pregnant women, this shape conforming body pillow gives you the orthopedic support you need. Rest your stomach, back and knees on its heft without the fear of squashing it out of shape with your body weight. A long 54 inches in length, you can drape yourself around it. Reviewers remark that there’s no need to flip it over at night, as it takes on the temperature of the room and doesn’t overheat, thanks to vented bamboo covering that keeps air circulating through. Filled with CertiPUR-US certified foam, it comes with a 120-night sleep trial and a 20-year limited warranty. Despite its size, it can be easily cleaned too. Just pop it in to the washing machine and run it in the dryer if it gets out of shape. Best Memory Foam: Xtreme Comforts SlimSleeper Shredded Memory Foam Pillow With Bamboo Cover Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Xtremecomforts.com A slim, shredded memory foam pillow that can be molded to fit your contours is a great choice for those who want a thinner head rest. It's a versatile bed companion for all styles of sleepers. It's machine washable, and you can also pop it in the dryer for a few minutes to give it extra fluff. We like that this pillow uses CertiPUR-US shredded memory foam, and that it's neither to lumpy nor too flat, staying uniform in density. With a height of just 5 inches, it's ideal for stomach sleepers who struggle with stratospherically high pillows. Best for Kids: Snuggle-Pedic Toddler Pillow Buy on Amazon Comfortably sized for children, the versatile Snuggle-Pedic pillow can double up as a handy travel companion for adults too. At 18 x 13 inches, its recommended for use from three-year-old to 10-year-old children. It’s popular with adults too, because it's small size makes it easy to pack on camping trips and airplane journeys. Made from Eco-Friendly Biogreen and CertiPUR-US certified foam, the micro-vented cover gives children a cool, sweat-free night of sleep. An added bonus is that it comes with a 120-night sleep trial and a 20-year limited warranty, so if your toddler doesn't like it, you can send it right back. Best Cooling: Cariloha Gel Pillow Buy on Cariloha.com Cariloha is committed to sustainability from the source, farm-to-fabric, right from its bamboo farms to its supply chains. It's quite firm and supportive, but it's not great if you love soft and squashy pillows. The innovative Gel Pillow comes with a cooling gel-top layer, a bamboo charcoal memory foam that improves breathability and a soft removable, washable bamboo cover. The company sources bamboo from their sustainable bamboo farms in the hills of Sichuan Province of China. The pillow is Oeko-Tex Standard 100, Fair Trade and CertiPUR-US certified. Best for Sensitive Sleepers: Organic Textiles Bamboo Pillow with Organic Shredded Latex Buy on Amazon If you're sensitive to allergens in the air and wary of the synthetic stuffing in a pillow, then choose this. We like that it is filled with the highest-graded GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard) organic certified latex. This option is great for those sensitive to synthetic latex, memory foam and toxic chemicals. Available in three sizes, the cover is a moisture-wicking, silken bamboo that keeps you fresh and allergy free. Best for Travel: Unelma Bamboo Travel Neck Pillow Buy on Myunelma.com Containing temperature and pressure-sensitive viscose memory foam, this U-shaped neck pillow is a plush travel companion. The buttery-soft white cover can be unzipped and washed. It comes in a drawstring bag, convenient to carry or tie to your knapsack. The pillow is firm enough to protect your neck from lolling about for long hours on a flight, while being soft enough to prevent sore neck muscles. It is CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified. Best Luxury: Cozy Earth Silk Pillow Buy on Cozyearth.com Buy on Thegrommet.com A luxurious, fluffy cloud, the filling is premium grade 100 percent long-strand mulberry silk. The filling stays in place, and doesn't spill over to one side. The cover is made from viscose from bamboo fabric that's USDA Certified Organic, especially on order for Cozy Earth. Supple and luxurious, the pillow is free of harmful dyes and allergens. Oprah-approved, it comes with a 10-year warranty and a 100-day trial period, should the soft fluffy wisp not meet your expectations. Final Verdict Our overall top pick for bamboo pillows is Coop Home Goods' The Original (view at CoopHomeGoods.com). If you're willing to spend more, Cozy Earth's Silk Pillow (view at CozyEarth.com) is luxurious and certified organic. Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger is dedicated to helping our readers find the greenest products on the market. Author Neeti Mehra is a slow-living expert, and also has years of experience covering the luxury goods industry.