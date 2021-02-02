The 8 Best Bamboo Pillows of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Bamboo is having a moment under the sun. The fast-growing and self-regenerating grass is a popular eco-crop which doesn’t require fertilizers and pesticides. This versatile fiber has slid into our bedrooms, too, with mattresses, sheets, and even pillows made from material derived from bamboo.

Bamboo pillows are soft, breathable, hypoallergenic, and cuddlesome. Highly malleable and absorbent, many people find them to be cooling, making them an attractive buy. Plus, they’re easy to clean. But a bamboo pillow is not made entirely from the grass. The pillowcase is typically made of a blend of bamboo-derived viscose rayon and other materials, while the filling is usually a mix of microfibers and memory foam.

Not all bamboo pillows tick the right health and environment boxes. Bamboo-derived viscose rayon in many instances is created by an intensive chemical process which creates toxic waste, though alternative environmentally gentle methods are being explored. Frequently, the synthetic foam stuffing in the pillows emits VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds), a mixture of malodorous gases.

We look for pillows that have earned seals from at least one of three major third-party certifications to ensure all our recommendations are eco-friendly and healthy. The first is OEKO-TEX, which classifies products are free from harmful substances and safe for human use. The second is CertiPUR-US, which sets standards for content, emissions, and durability. The third GREENGUARD Gold, which sets standards for chemical emissions.

You’ll spend 26 years of your lifetime asleep, so snuggle into our favorite bamboo pillows for a restful night of sleep.