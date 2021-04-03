Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"This biodegradable loofah is not just for showering, you can use them for your dishes too!"

Paper towels have many great uses, whether it's cleaning up the nasty spill on the table or using some to dry your dishes, however they are incredibly wasteful and unsustainable. Around 13 billion pounds are used in the United States each year, and according to The Atlantic, Americans spend about $5.7 billion on paper towels for use at home. To cut down on the waste and cost of paper towels, you can switch to reusable ‘unpaper’ towels, cotton dish cloths, or even reusable rolls.

You can go further and also to avoid using paper towels in your cleaning or while traveling. So cut down on any wipes or non-reusable sponges with the following alternatives to single-use towels, and you can invest your time and money in more versatile, durable options. If you want to go even further into a zero-waste kitchen, Treehugger is here to help guide you.

Here are best alternatives to paper towels: