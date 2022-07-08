Home & Garden Home A Running List of Sustainable Sales that Aren’t Amazon Prime Day Want alternatives to Prime Day? Here are deals from eco-friendly brands. By Margaret Badore Margaret Badore Facebook Twitter Associate Editorial Director Columbia University Sarah Lawrence College Maggie Badore is an environmental reporter and editor based in New York City. She started at Treehugger in 2013 and is now the Associate Editorial Director. Learn about our editorial process Published July 8, 2022 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Getty Images The arrival of Amazon’s Prime Day event next week brings mixed feelings. Sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday can feel like a bacchanalia of excess consumerism and waste, yet at the same time, the discounts can make sustainable products and clean tech more accessible for folks with tight budgets. Of course, there are also concerns about the sustainability of various aspects of Amazon itself. However, for those who are both looking for discounts and prefer to avoid the Bezos-backed mega retailer, there are many smaller sustainable brands offering discounts during Primes Days and throughout the month. Below, you’ll find some great deals and discounts from a range of eco-friendly brands, from organic bedding companies to gardening gear—no Prime membership required. Eucalypso Eucalypso Buy on Eucalypsohome.com For cooling sheets made from eucalyptus fibers, Eucalypso offers a luxurious silken collection. The fabrics are OEKO-TEX® certified to be free of concerning chemicals, and are manufactured in a facility that uses a closed-loop system that recycles 99.9% of all water and solvents. From July 7 through July 20, you can get 15% off the endure site using the discount code COOL. REI REI Buy on REI REI is a go-to for outdoor gear, and right now it's offering discounts on hiking boots, camping gear, cycling accessories, and even Patagonia clothing. You can get 60% off a four person tent or 50% off a Monarch sleeping bag made by ust. Gardyn Gardyn Buy on Mygardyn.com If you want to grow your own greens but are short on space, an indoor hydroponic system can be a fun approach. From July 11 to 24, the Gardyn Home Kit 2.0 plus a one-year membership are $450 off when using the code SUMMER, and there are a range of other discounts across the site. The annual membership includes monthly seed starter cubes, additional customer service support, and custom plant care tips from the system's AI assistant. The 8 Best Indoor Garden Systems of 2022 Boody Boody Buy on Boodywear.com Boody makes comfortable and sustainable underwear and workout essentials. It also has a range of cute baby clothes, as well as sleepwear. Boody is a certified B Corp, and its basics have earn a range of sustainable certifications, like EcoCert and OEKO-TEX, which ensures products are free from concerning chemicals. Now through July 15, you can get 15% off the entire site when you use the code FIREWORK15 at checkout. Able Clothing Able Buy on Ableclothing.com Able’s online warehouse sale has discounts of up to 70% for slow fashion staples. You’ll find deals on sneakers, bags, dresses, jewelry, and even home goods. Our favorite deals include a delicate chain bracelet for $24 (originally $50) or a slouchy sweater for $44 (originally $145). Made Trade Made Trade Buy on Madetrade.com Made Trade is a marketplace for beautiful, sustainable, and ethical goods. The shop is woman-owned and supports artisans from all around the world. Right now, there are lots of discounts on women's shoes and clothing. The True Blue Shirt pictured here is on sale for $62 (normally $118). Plus, every order is Certified Carbon Neutral. Joybird Joybird Buy on Joybird.com If you're in the market for home furnishings, the Joybird's clearance sale has lots of discounted options, including dining room chairs (like the Belmont Outdoor Dining Chair pictured), couches, armchairs, sectionals, and cabinets. With every purchase, Joybird supports reforestation efforts through a partnership with One Tree Planted. Smallable Smallable Buy on Smallable.com Another shop that curates ethical and eco-friendly goods from around the globe, Smallable has a particular focus on items for babies and children. Right now you can find discounts of up to 60% on organic baby clothes, vegan sandals, and adorable toys made from natural materials. Stella McCartney Stella McCartney Buy on Stellamccartney.com Even with heavy markdowns, Stella McCartney bags, shoes, and clothes are still too pricy for most shoppers. That said, the haute couture designer is at the leading edge of the sustainable fashion industry, with innovative materials and ethical production. So we felt it would be remiss not to mention that the Spring Summer 22 sale includes shoes, bags, dresses, knitwear and more—even if you're only (internet browser) window shopping. Tip We'll keep updating this page as more sales pop up, so be sure to check this page again later in the week. The 9 Best Eco-Friendly Online Stores of 2022