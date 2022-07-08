A Running List of Sustainable Sales that Aren’t Amazon Prime Day

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The arrival of Amazon’s Prime Day event next week brings mixed feelings. Sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday can feel like a bacchanalia of excess consumerism and waste, yet at the same time, the discounts can make sustainable products and clean tech more accessible for folks with tight budgets. Of course, there are also concerns about the sustainability of various aspects of Amazon itself.

However, for those who are both looking for discounts and prefer to avoid the Bezos-backed mega retailer, there are many smaller sustainable brands offering discounts during Primes Days and throughout the month. Below, you’ll find some great deals and discounts from a range of eco-friendly brands, from organic bedding companies to gardening gear—no Prime membership required.

