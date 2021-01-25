The 7 Best Energy-Efficient Air Conditioners of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Modern consumers’ love affair with air conditioners is conflicting. They provide relief from summer heat and allow us to live comfortably, and save lives in hot regions and during heatwaves.

But they also harm the environment by contributing heavily to planet-warming pollution in two major ways ways. First, air conditioning units require a lot of energy to operate, and until all the electricity supplied to our homes comes from clean sources, flipping on the AC means burning fossil fuels. Second, many air conditioners historically use hydrofluorocarbons, which become a powerful greenhouse gas if they leak during repair or disposal of the device. When it's time to get rid of an old air conditioner, it's important to dispose of it properly.

The good news is that manufacturers are developing alternatives to hydrofluorocarbons and other new ways to make air conditioning more sustainable, but there’s still a long way to go. Today, one of the biggest differences you can make when shopping for a new AC is looking for a unit that requires less energy. The most efficient units now consume about 30 percent less electricity than standard units, helping to slice your electric bills and reduce carbon emissions. You can also cut carbon emissions by deploying some low-tech tricks to cool your home, to keep the AC turned off just a little longer.

These air conditioners are leading the way charge in energy-efficient options currently on the market.