Bellroy's Beautiful Limestone Bags Are Made From Recycled Ocean Plastic

There's nothing quite like a great bag. Not only does it organize your stuff in a smart and intuitive way, but it looks and feels good to use – and who doesn't love getting compliments every time you leave the house?

If you're in the market for something to help you shlep stuff in a way that's both stylish and sustainable, then you should check out Bellroy. This Australian company has been producing eye-catching totes, backpacks, wallets, and pouches from recycled materials, eco-tanned leather, and plant-based materials for more than a decade. In other words, they know what they're doing, and they're not afraid to push boundaries when it comes to materials innovation.

Their latest achievement is the Limestone collection, a line of bags and pouches that uses a polyester fabric called Looma Weave, made from recycled plastic. At first glance it appears stone gray, but a press release explains that it's "full of varying color tones that tell the story of the textile’s origins: plastic bottles from the ocean."

Adding to its eco-cred is the presence of recycled zip tapes, webbings, 100% recycled lining, and 100% recycled PET leather alternative brand detailing that, the company says, makes this line "four times better for the planet" than its others. The entire collection is leather-free.

Classic Pouch in Limestone. Bellroy

Regular readers will know that I am not a fan of upcycling plastic bottles into fabric, but that's only within the context of clothing that gets washed repeatedly and is therefore more likely to release plastic lint into the laundry water, driving the awful cycle of plastic microfiber pollution that we now find ourselves in. There are better ways in which to use recycled plastic materials, and Bellroy's bags are one such example. (Footwear would be another.) These items should never be put in a washing machine, which makes them more stable and thus less prone to shedding and polluting.

What I find intriguing about Bellroy's business model is that it strives to let people choose what material best fits their personal priorities, rather than trying to convince them one way or another. As a company representative explained to Treehugger,

"[Bellroy] will always use the best quality, ethical leather because its durability means that it will last. But they know that non-animal products are important to some as well, [so] the Limestone range in particular was designed with that in mind, and performs just as well as other Bellroy products."

All the usual favorites are available in the Limestone line – the Classic Backpack, Classic Pouch, slings, tech kit, laptop sleeve, Tokyo Totepack, Digital Nomad Set, pencil case, and more. As usual, Bellroy stands by its three-year guarantee, promising items will be free from defects for three years following purchase. It's always nice to know companies have such confidence in their products.

Tokyo Totepack in Limestone. Bellroy

Check out the Limestone Collection or visit the Bellroy website to discover more of its beautiful, practical bags.