More hot air about the coronavirus: Watch out for the electric hand dryers

Another way that the coronavirus is bad for the environment.

The debate over electric hand dryers has been going on probably since they were patented in 1922. So much hot air, and so many questions: Which is better for the environment? Which has a lower carbon footprint? Which does a better job? Which is more sanitary? Now with the coronavirus, the issue of tissue vs. hot air takes on new relevance.

Historically, TreeHugger stood with the trees.

The use of paper towels has double the global warming burden of the hand dryer. I will probably keep drip drying my hands or wiping them on my pants, but in the event that I have to choose between paper towels or a hand dryer I'll pick the blowier, greener choice of the hand dryer.

From our very first look at the issue by Lifecycle Analysis expert Jenna Watson , it was clear that the electric dryer had a lower environmental impact. Jenna reviewed the data and concluded:

She also noted that "one of the biggest keys to more sustainable products is greener and cleaner electricity sources." Many coal-fired plants have closed since she wrote that, tilting the balance even more in favour of the electric dryer. And that was also before Dyson invented the high velocity Airblade.

Dyson changes everything

The air blade doesn't dry hands by evaporating the water, like conventional hot air dryers. As Derek Markham described it, the high-velocity (430 MPH!) Airblade quickly scrapes the water from hands "like a windscreen wiper," and leaves hands completely dry afterward.

The company claims that their Airblade units use up to 80% less energy than conventional hand dryers, and can completely dry hands in just 12 seconds (compared to up to 43 seconds for other models), so these high-tech dryers could be not only helping to improve sanitation hygiene and public health, but also saving money and energy as well.

Dyson also claimed that the HEPA filter in the Airblade "can remove 99.97% of bacteria- and virus-sized particles from the air intake before the air is blown onto hands."

When architectural critic Mark Lamster complained about the Dyson Airblade, calling it "the most abhorrent work of design in recent memory" because of its noise and the electricity it used, sustainable design expert Yetsuh Frank tweeted a pointed response:

Heard of google? That’s where you might have learned that you can’t recycle wet paper towels and that air dryers are better for the environment (energy, waste, etc.) But sure- continue to demand we remove forests to save you a few secs in the toilet. — Yetsuh Frank (@newyorkgreen) April 12, 2019

The paper towel industry fights back.

In response to the success of the Airblade, the totally impartial Kimberley-Clark, a big manufacturer of paper towels, commissioned a study which concluded that "jet air dryers increase bacteria on the hands by 42% and harbour bacteria and blow out bacteria by up to two metres." In addition, they say that "warm air dryers increase bacteria on the hands by 254%." Not surprisingly, they say that "paper towels are the most hygienic 'drying format' because they reduce bacteria by up to 77%".

A study funded by the totally disinterested European Tissue Paper Association compared paper towels, warm air dryers (WAD) and the jazzy Dyson jet air dryers (JAD), and concluded that the Dysons spread 1,300 times as much bacteria into the air as using a paper towel. Study author Dr. Patrick Kimmitt said, “Our findings clearly indicate that single-use paper towels spread the lowest number of viruses of all the hand-drying methods we tested.” Study co-author concurred:

Our research and results over the years have revealed time and again that single-use towels are the safest way to dry one’s hands in the washroom. This virus study delivers further proof that when it comes to hygiene, drying one’s hands with a single-use paper towel is the safest way to reduce the spread of viruses after a visit to the washroom.

Then the Coronavirus changes everything again.

A recent research review by Julian Hunt and John Gammon looked at best practices in hospitals and research from around the world, and concluded:

Disposable paper towels offer the most hygienic method of hand drying. Indeed, warm air and jet air dryers are not recommended for use in hospitals and clinics for hygiene reasons. These types of hand dryers can increase the dispersion of particles and microorganisms into the air, contaminating the environment.

I had always thought old-fashioned roller towels would in fact be better (and not have any waste), but no: "Cloth roller towels are also not recommended as they become a general use towel when the roll comes to an end – and can be a source of pathogen transfer to clean hands."

I also often leave bathrooms with damp hands because I do not have the patience for the old hot air dryers at the university where I teach, and this is also a problem, as the authors of the research "found that disposable paper towels are recognised as being the quickest and most effective way of removing residual moisture that may allow for the transmission of microorganisms." You can also take one and use it to open the bathroom door.

Writing in Wired, Tom Bartlett finds more research that indicates that disposable paper towels are the most hygienic. He speaks to one scientist who did a big study in 2018:

I called Peter Setlow, a biochemist at the University of Connecticut and one of the authors of that 2018 study. Setlow is a “spore guy”, not an infectious disease expert, but he nonetheless came away from that research with a deep and abiding distrust of hand dryers regardless of the model. “Sorry, hand-dryer industry,” he told me. “My personal opinion is that they shouldn’t be used.”

Bartlett acknowledges the upside of electric dryers: they cost a fifth as much as dealing with paper, and there is no waste on site. Unfortunately, he concludes:

But focusing on paper towel prices seems a little ridiculous when epidemiologists are calculating death rates. We’re at a moment when hand-washing must be taken very seriously. The same is true for hand-drying.

Being TreeHugger, we have focused on the trees, the waste and the carbon. But we should note that the paper towel industry has evolved; after a long fight with Greenpeace, Kimberley-Clark stopped clearcutting the boreal forest and agreed to use certified wood and recycled fiber in its products; the major certification systems all demand replanting of the forests in a more or less sustainable fashion.

This is a tough one. Perhaps the best advice we can come up with is what Jenna wrote many years ago and what the biochemist quoted in Wired does: just wipe your hands on your pants.