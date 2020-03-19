How much toilet paper do you REALLY need?

Lloyd Alter
Lloyd Alter lloydalter
March 19, 2020
Toilet paper hoarding
People shop for toilet paper at a Costco store in Novato, California on March 14, 2020

Here's a handy calculator to figure it out, so that you don't have to fill the entire pickup truck with it.

It seems that toilet paper is being hoarded everywhere! Even in Ontario, Canada, that's covered in trees, where most of the stuff comes from, the Premier has to beg:


After we wrote Can't find any toilet paper? Get a bidet the genius PHDs and mathematicians at Omni Calculator whipped up a toilet paper calculator to tell everyone how much toilet paper you actually need; it is less than you think. The calculator takes into account the size of your family and the size of the wad of paper you use. At my suggestion, they added a calculation of how much water and wood is consumed making it. It's a lot more than you think. See a prettier version of the calculator here or the embed below, and stop hoarding!


Toilet Paper Calculator





