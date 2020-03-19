How much toilet paper do you REALLY need?

Here's a handy calculator to figure it out, so that you don't have to fill the entire pickup truck with it.

It seems that toilet paper is being hoarded everywhere! Even in Ontario, Canada, that's covered in trees, where most of the stuff comes from, the Premier has to beg:

"I'm begging the people, please, do not hoard the toilet paper, there's not a supply issue," @fordnation says Canada is the last country in the world that should worry about toilet paper. #covidontario #COVIDCanada pic.twitter.com/pq4K3NJJ3l — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) March 19, 2020

After we wrote Can't find any toilet paper? Get a bidet the genius PHDs and mathematicians at Omni Calculator whipped up a toilet paper calculator to tell everyone how much toilet paper you actually need; it is less than you think. The calculator takes into account the size of your family and the size of the wad of paper you use. At my suggestion, they added a calculation of how much water and wood is consumed making it. It's a lot more than you think. See a prettier version of the calculator here or the embed below, and stop hoarding!