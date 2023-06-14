Big City Micro-Apartment Transformed Into Cozy Urban Haven

Big cities are facing many challenges as the 21st century unfolds. The problems brought on by rapid urbanization, which is often tied to urban sprawl, overcrowding, strained infrastructure, and loss of green space, are just as concerning as the growing lack of affordable housing. With more and more people moving into major cities in search of work and a better life, the problem is likely to get worse before it gets better.

There are a number of potential solutions, but perhaps the simplest is to readapt existing housing stock to create updated living spaces that are more efficient in their use of space and have improved functionality. We've seen this approach used successfully in expensive cities like Sydney, Paris, and Hong Kong, where a thoughtfully designed renovation can not only significantly extend the useful life of an apartment unit but also make it much more enjoyable to live in.

Over in Manila, Philippines, interior designer Mara Manalo of Studio Mara revamped a tiny 376-square-foot (35-square-meter) micro-apartment into an urban haven for Sonny, a film director and writer. Located in a high-rise building sitting right by the highway, the goal was to create a place where the client could retreat peacefully, away from the bustling sounds of the city below.

The original apartment came as a bare shell, so Manalo set about defining various zones in the open space by anchoring them with specific pieces of furniture or built-in elements like in the kitchen and bedroom. The goal was to create a space that felt "functional, warm, cozy, but also like a modern art museum."

Upon entering, we first catch a glimpse of the living room beyond, and a round dining table that helps to stabilize the circulation flow around it, thanks to its circular shape. The carefully selected pendant lamp above also echoes this circularity, while providing extra lighting to the dining zone, which doubles as one of Sonny's work areas.

There is a full-length oval mirror just off to the side of the dining table, which gives the illusion of another room beyond and therefore, a bigger space.

The living room occupies one end of the apartment, and features a big, chunky modular couch that can be used as a guest bed. A large flat-screen television hangs on the wall, and can be viewed from either the living room, or the bed.

The kitchen is tucked in a corner and features an interesting mix of closed cabinets made of wood, plus some open shelving, to create a striking visual collage of sorts. The big appliances like the refrigerator and microwave are hidden behind cabinetry to reduce visual clutter—an effective technique when it comes to making a space look bigger than it is.

The kitchen floor is laid with green tiles, with a rounded corner, to simultaneously define this zone, while softening the transition between spaces.

The wall beside the kitchen is filled with a built-in series of shelves and cabinets that can be alternatively covered with a sliding door made of wood and cost-effective polycarbonate.

As Manalo explains, conceptually, these elements create an illusion of extra depth, while functionally, extra storage is also provided for various things like Sonny's collection of Blu-ray discs and CDs, as well as shoes and pantry items. Extra texture was added with wooden slats, while a touch of luxury comes with the LED strip lighting hidden under the cabinet.

We love how the sleeping area seamlessly connects to the built-in storage wall via a raised platform with integrated storage space for long items like cleaning equipment.

At the foot of the bed is a counter and shelf space that serves both as a room divider and as another work desk for Sonny while sitting in bed.

There is yet another hanging lantern here to provide supplementary lighting. A textured concrete wall here adds a bit of an accenting touch and helps to make the otherwise white walls of the apartment less stark.

The sleeping area is tucked in the corner of the apartment and features yet another textured concrete wall and a single bedside lamp mounted onto the wall.

There is plenty of closet space here, hidden behind the tall wooden doors that slide open to reveal a long rack and several drawers.

The bathroom feels warm and posh, thanks to the eclectic mix of colors and textures on the walls and finishes.

There is also a shower here, and a laundry nook with a combination washer-dryer.

Ultimately, small projects such as this one can play a role in creating a more sustainable future for big cities, says Manalo:

"In a busy place like Manila, people don't really have a choice but to flock to city centers where jobs are. This makes repurposing small inner-city living spaces with clear and deliberate intentions even more important, because the limited space needs to be maximized. These spaces need to be their residents' refuge from their work days, [and] made to feel like homes and safe spaces."

To see more, visit Studio Mara.

