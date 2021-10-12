Artist Ava Roth Collaborates With Bees To Create Honeycomb Art

We've known for a number of years already that bee populations around the world are in peril, due to a number of factors including human-caused habitat destruction and the overuse of pesticides. But it seems that more and more people are heeding the call to save the bees, whether it's learning about beekeeping either online or from books, building optimized beehives, or even making experimental music with bees.

Artists like Ava Roth are also raising awareness about bees by creating art in collaboration with honeybees. Based out of Toronto, Canada, Roth likes to use a variety of materials found in nature—leaves, twigs, tree bark, and porcupine quills—in combination with bee-made honeycomb structures to create one-of-a-kind collages.

Ava Roth

As Roth explains in an interview with Art the Science's Polyfield Magazine, she is a traditionally trained artist who happened to become interested in bees due to her previous work with encaustic or hot wax painting:

"I started working directly with bees [in 2017], after working as an encaustic artist for several years. Being immersed in wax gave me tremendous appreciation for it as a medium, and it was not long before I began to learn more about bees themselves. The more I learned, the more deeply I became involved."

As Roth likes to say, her bee-related projects are a form of "inter-species collaboration with local honeybees."

Many of these bee-focused art pieces begin with Roth first gathering materials in nature, like fallen horsehairs, small twigs, colorful leaves, and interesting bits of tree bark.

Roth will then combine these materials with thread and beads in her studio, carefully creating encaustic collages that are suspended in embroidery hoops of different sizes.

These hooped encaustic collages are then attached to custom-made Langstroth hive frames and then placed inside honeybee hives where thousands of bees embed the human-made artwork with their honeycomb.

In these simple but fascinating works that synthesize human and honeybee outputs, Roth plays with the orientation of components, color and line arrangements, to create striking compositions that contrast the orderliness of the human-made elements versus the organic unpredictability in the honeycomb made by the bees.

In other works, Roth will create compositions that echo the agency of the bees, rather than something that contrasts with it.

Besides pushing the boundaries of where the human-made environment meets that of nature, Roth told Art the Science that working with bees in this way has meant a new way of harmonizing with nature:

"The process of making visual art with honeybees has been full of surprises. Because bees in this area only make comb in the warm summer months, work on this project is conducted on their schedule. This is determined by environmental factors, such as sun, pollen conditions, etc. The necessity for me to slow down and synchronize my work to the cycles of the seasons has had a profoundly calming effect on me."

As this new partnership continues to evolve, Roth is working creatively in tune with her local bees, aiming to raise awareness of the bees in her own way, while presenting a new, nature-centered approach to traditional art. She points out that her work hopes to reveal a new relationship between bees and humans:

"Honeybees are often considered a harbinger of the health of our planet, and their mass global disappearance is interpreted by many as an indicator of our environment’s peril. The aim of this project is to explore the boundaries of where humans collide with the natural environment and imagine a more beautiful outcome of this encounter."

To see more, visit Ava Roth and on Instagram.