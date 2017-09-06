Meet the fleshy-nosed swimming monkeys of Borneo

These swimming monkeys with the notable noses and crazy calls are some of the most unforgettable creatures in Borneo.

The following photos and text come courtesy of naturalist and wildlife expedition guide, Brad Josephs, whose photos we've been admiring for years. As an expedition leader for Natural Habitat Adventures, Brad brings his expertise to everything from tours for Alaska grizzly bears and Churchill polar bears, to northern lights photography expeditions and China panda tours. And if that weren't enough, his love of wildlife has led him on solo adventures throughout the world, including trips to Borneo, Central America, the Amazon, China, Africa, Sri Lanka and India.To say we are (happily) envious would be an understatement! The following post was originally published on Brad's site, Bears and Beyond. When we saw these proboscis monkeys, we knew we had to share them ... right?

The Wildly Bizarre Proboscis Monkeys Of Borneo

Text and photographs by Brad Josephs

© Brad Josephs

Orangutans steal the spotlight from other wildlife in Borneo. When people go to Borneo to “see the Orange” they are always mystified, baffled and dazzled by so many beautiful and bizarre creatures that they never knew existed. The proboscis monkey is certainly at the top of the list. With a giant nose, pot belly, crazy voice box, and several other bizarre features, once discovered they are never forgotten.

© Brad Josephs

There are several features which makes these monkeys extraordinarily quirky. The local Malay name for this species is Monyet Belanda, meaning “Dutch Monkey” because their huge pot bellies and big red noses reminded them of Dutch colonists in the old days. The huge belly is actually a big fermentation vat, similar to a rumen, which is full of a soup of microbes that break down the structural cellulose in leaves and turns it into usable sugar. This “gut flora” also helps to detoxify alkaloids (plant defense poisons) so they can survive on a very low quality diet of leaves and unripe fruits, as opposed to orangutans, gibbons and macaques, which need high quality young leaves of specific trees and fruits. A proboscis monkey would never eat a ripe banana, if it did, it could die of bloat! Another unique and attention-getting characteristic of the males is a bright red penis that is always erect and sweating. The sweat is a way for excess sodium to be released, which allows them to live in the salty, mangrove forests.

© Brad Josephs

The social structure of proboscis monkeys is also unique. There are two types of “troops”- a “harem” consisting of a dominant male and all 20 or so female mates and their young, and a bachelor troop (or band), which consists of single males. The dominant males of harems are constantly showing off with feats of strength, like breaking a branch, which is followed by a loud grumble of affirmation by his females. The troops feed in the forest by day, and always return to the river to sleep at night. The climb out onto a branch overhanging the water, and face inland, so they cannot be ambushed by their chief predator the clouded leopard. If a leopard approaches they always jump into the water. Proboscis monkeys are excellent swimmers aided by partially webbed feet!

© Brad Josephs

To see these special primates, one must visit intact mangrove riverine forests, in an area that has been strictly protected from hunting- this is an extremely rare commodity in Borneo! Habitat loss and hunting has been heavy the last 50 years, especially along the coastal rivers. On all our trips the viewing and photographing proboscis monkeys is always a trip highlight.

© Brad Josephs

© Brad Josephs

© Brad Josephs

See more from Brad Josephs' adventures here, and listen to the unusual call of the monkeys below.