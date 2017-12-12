Where to find the incredible animals starring in BBC's Blue Planet

Live out your David Attenborough dreams with this world map of creatures featured in the fascinating documentary.

Described as "the first ever comprehensive series on the natural history of the world's oceans," BBC's The Blue Planet miniseries took a deep dive into different aspects of marine life and introduced us all to numerous creatures and behaviors that the world had never seen before. Sixteen years later and the long awaited prequel, Blue Planet II, has just concluded in the UK and will be coming to The States in January of 2018 ... and we seriously can't wait. In the meantime, we're getting in the mood with these fabulous "maps" of the featured animals, created by travel company, Wayfairer Travel. In the images below you can see old friends from the first season as well as the newly debuted creatures. Armchair traveling doesn't get much better than this.

Western Pacific

Eastern Pacific

Western Atlantic

Eastern Atlantic

Indian Ocean

Antarctic

And for the icing on the ocean cake, the best documentary movie trailer ever made.