What happens when turkeys encounter a pole (video)

These are not the smartest of animals.



I felt bad for turkeys in the wake of this Thanksgiving. But I also feel bad for them the rest of the year because those birds just aren't that bright. Take, for instance, this video of a group of turkeys literally following each other in circles around a pole.

"It’s a trick. It’s only one turkey... just moving very fast," wrote one commenter.

Seriously though, how do these things survive in the wild? Someone once told me humans bred their intelligence out of them. But domestic pigs still manage to keep up their IQs.

Actually, some of their "stupidity" may be something else. According to HowStuffWorks, turkeys have eyes far on each side of their heads, making it easy to see predators but hard to gauge depth. So maybe some of that circling the pole was just vision problems. Ehhhh. Maybe?

Ah well. A belated cheers to the turkey this Thanksgiving. And sorry for making fun of you. And for our whole species eating so many of you. And ... I can't help it, I'm still laughing from the video.