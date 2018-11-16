Video: Kangaroo petting a dog

Apparently, everyone with anything resembling human hands wants to pet dogs. In this video, a kangaroo ... pets a dog. The dog seems into it. There isn't much more to say, really, but I got a kick out of seeing it all go down. So sweet. Yep, absolutely nothing could ruin this video for me ...

"Each time I’ve seen this someone’s posted something about how the kangaroo is actually trying to strangle the dog, but is too young to do it properly," writes one commenter.

Oh no. No way.

"This is correct. Kangaroos are known to strangle or drown dogs," writes another. "There was that gif a while ago where a roo is choking out a guys dog so he runs over and punches the kangaroo in the face."

Ugh. Seriously? Can't I just have this?

There are about a billion other commenters who are pretty sure this is a show of friendship though. And as far as I know, about zero actual zoologists have weighed in. So believe what you want. I know which version I'm choosing.