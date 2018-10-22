This bird is amazing at peekaboo (video)

Sometimes, life is chaotic, depressing or meaningless. But other times, birds learn how to play peekaboo.

This little cockatiel apparently has a habit of hiding under newspapers and surprising her friends with the game. But like, really, this bird is intentionally playing peekaboo. She even says "peekaboo."

I can't not be happy while watching this. Next time something bad happens, I am running straight to this video.

Cockatiels are natural mimics, and they're really social.

"They like attention and handling," says the MSPCA-Angell, a humane organization (kind of weird to call an organization focusing on animals "humane," am I right? But I pick my battles). "Single birds will become very dependent on their owners. If you will not be able to provide the much required attention and playtime, your cockatiel will need a friend."